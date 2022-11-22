'Noles in the Pros: Week 11, Win Column Proves to be elusive

Week eleven played the role of a hurdle in the middle of the season. Only a few Seminoles were victorious with the Eagles but the others will need to bounce back next week as the second half of the NFL season continues.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (8-2)

Cook rushed 11 times for 72 yards and was targeted once. The Vikings fell to the Cowboys, 40-3.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (3-7)

Ramsey had six combined tackles including four solo tackles. The Rams fell to the Saints, 27-20.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams (3-7)

Akers rushed 14 times for 61 yards. This is a good sign for Akers as he has increased playing time since his return.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (3-8)

Burns had an impressive effort as he recorded five combined tackles, two solo tackles, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit. The Panthers fell to the Ravens, 13-3.

Derwin James, S, Chargers (5-5)

James recorded seven combined tackles, four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27.

Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (5-5)

Samuel recorded three solo tackles.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (9-1)

Sweat recorded three combined tackles, two solo tackles, and a quarterback hurry. The Eagles held on against the Colts, 17-16.

Honorable Mentions:

Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) did not record a stat, Graham Gano (Giants) went 0-2 on field goal attempts, and Jameis Winston (Saints) was active. Still, he did not play, Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded two tackles, Demarcus Walker (Titans) recorded a tackle and quarterback hit. Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans) recorded a tackle.

Inactives/Bye: Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Graham Gano (Giants), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Lamarcus Joyner (Jets)

Practice Squad: Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson, Janarius Robinson (Eagles), Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints).

