'Noles In the Pros: Week 2, Jalen Ramsey bounces back, Brian Burns shows out

Week 2 in the NFL was full of close games, late-game heroics and redemption for teams across the league. A few former Seminoles were key reasons to their teams' victories in a wild second week.

Jalen Ramsey, DB, Rams

Ramsey started and recorded two solo tackles, two passes defended and an interception. The pick sealed the game for the Rams becoming victorious over the Falcons.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers

Burns had four solo tackles, four QB hurries, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. The star defensive end got his first sack of 2022 against the Giants.

Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

Winston, suffering from injury, went 25-40 for 236 yards and a touchdown. Three interceptions were thrown late in the game as the Bucs' defense overwhelmed the Saints.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams

Akers saw increased action from week one as he carried the ball 15 times for 44 rushing yards. he was targeted three times including two receptions for 18 yards.

Asante Samuel Jr, DB, Chargers

Samuel continues to impress by tallying four tackles and a pass deflection in the endzone. The former Nole is quickly becoming one of the best young defenders in the league.

Derwin James, S, Chargers

James had a team-leading nine tackles, a tackle for loss which included six solo tackles. The all-pro safety had the hit of the year against Chief tight end, Travis Kelce.

Lamarcus Joyner, S, Jets

Joyner started and had a team-high eight tackles against the Browns. He continues to record tackles even late in his career.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Cook and the Vikings were dominated by the Eagle. Cook only rushed six times for 17 yards and four receptions for 19 yards.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles

Sweat had another great game but has not received much national attention. Three solo tackles (all for a loss), three quarterback hurries, and a game-sealing sack, showed yet again how well Sweat has been playing the last couple of years. For more evidence, the former Seminole only played 57% of defensive snaps and still put up impressive numbers.

Honorable Mentions:

Kicker Graham Gano made four field goals including a 51 and 56-yarder and Dustin Hopkins made his only field goal from 31 yards. Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi started and had three tackles. Center Rodney Hudson started for the Cardinals. Cornerback Ronald Darby started for the Broncos and recorded one tackle and one pass defended. Cornerback P.J Williams had a tackle for the Saints. Jermaine Johnson II was in for 35 total snaps and recorded two tackles. Keir Thomas saw nine total snaps against the Falcons.

