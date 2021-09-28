'Noles in the Pros: Week 3

The NFL had some great games this past weekend. From the Chiefs vs Chargers to Bengals vs Vikings, former Florida State players made their mark all over the league.

In this week’s ‘Noles in the Pros’ we look at the standouts from this past weekend.

New Orleans Quarterback Jameis Winston

Jameis had a solid bounce-back game after a poor performance in Week 2 vs the Carolina Panthers. In this weekend’s game vs the New England Patriots, Winston was more of a game manager as he was 13 for 21 for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had zero turnovers.

New Orleans Cornerback PJ Williams

PJ Williams continues to play a major role in the Saints' defense as a nickel defensive back. Not only did he have an interception which he returned for 46 yards, but he also had a nice quarterback hurry on a blitz. PJ finished with 3 tackles in the game.

Carolina Panthers Defensive End Brian Burns

Burns continued his early-season onslaught against Texans. He continues to show his versatility as he had 3 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a pass defended.

LA Chargers Defensive Back Asante Samuel Jr

Asante had the best interception of the weekend off of a tipped pass vs the Kansas City Chiefs. If you haven’t seen it yet, go to Youtube and look it up! He made an awesome diving catch on the pick, and he also had 2 tackles on the day.

LA Chargers Defensive Back Derwin James

James continues to be a do-everything defender for the Chargers and he was all over the place in their 30-24 win over the defending AFC Champs. James lined up at slot cornerback, an in the box safety, deep safety and even linebacker. He had 4 tackles on the day.

LA Chargers H-Back Gabe Nabers

Gabe saw his first action of the season as he had 2 catches for 11 yards.

LA Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey

His excellent play may have been overshadowed by his phenomenal pregame mariachi outfit. The Rams showed that they may be the early team to beat as they knocked off the defending champion Tampa Bay Bucs 34-24. Ramsey continued to shine in his new role as he had 8 tackles on the day. He wasn’t really tested in the passing game.

Minnesota Vikings Running Back Dalvin Cook

Cook had a tough day in the Vikings loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He had 20 rushes for 61 yards and a score, and he pulled in 6 catches for 43 yards. The 3.0 yards per carry was one of the worst of his career.

Chicago Bears Defensive End Mario Edwards Jr

Edwards Jr had a really solid effort Sunday. He had 2 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a QB hurry. It was Edwards’ best effort so far in this young season.

Philadelphia Eagles Defensive End Josh Sweat

The Eagles may have gotten blown out by Dallas on Monday night but Sweat shined. He finished with four tackles, 1 tackle for loss and half a sack.

Kickers Dustin Hopkins and Graham Gano

Hopkins was 3-3 on extra points for the Washington Football Team, and he attempted no field goals on the day. New York Giants kicker Graham Gano was 2 for 2 on field goals, one for 25 yards and the other for 31.

Hamsah Nasirildeen and Trey Marshall saw time as special teams players.

