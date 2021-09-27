Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Syracuse game

The Florida State Seminoles released its weekly depth chart via its game notes on Monday morning. Winless after four games, some have wondered if FSU would finally make some significant changes to the two-deep. That hasn't transpired with Syracuse coming to town this weekend but there are a few interesting things to take note of.

READ MORE: David Coburn addresses confidence in Mike Norvell during BOT meeting

We'll start with the most important position on the field, quarterback. Possibly the biggest development this week is that redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy is now listed on the depth chart for the first time this season. Purdy and Jordan Travis are co-backups to McKenzie Milton. Milton finished 24/39 passing for 248 yards with one touchdown and one interception against Louisville.

Unfortunately, his lone turnover came on the final drive as the 'Noles looked to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. He just doesn't seem to have the velocity on some of his throws that he did pre-injury and that has hurt this offense in recent weeks. With Jordan Travis also dealing with some lingering issues, it's possible that Purdy gets his shot sooner rather than later.

READ MORE: Three thoughts on FSU's loss to Louisville

Sticking with the offense, running back D.J. Williams saw his first playing time in garnet and gold on Saturday, recording four carries for 16 yards. He didn't get a ton of touches but we did get a taste of the power he runs with. The transfer from Auburn should continue to earn more carries going forward as he's now listed as the primary backup to Jashaun Corbin.

Treshaun Ward was the backup to Corbin last week but he's been elevated to the starter at the other running back spot. Lawrance Toafili and Ja'Khi Douglas are co-backups to Ward. The former walk-on has recorded 35 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns this season.

READ MORE: 3 UP, 3 DOWN: Louisville

Elsewhere, there has been some slight movement in the defensive backfield. Previously, Jarvis Brownlee and Jarrian Jones were listed as co-starters. Brownlee is now shown as the sole starter after a performance against Louisville that saw him make a few timely tackles in the run game.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook