'Noles In The Pros: Week 7, Burns sacks Brady

The NFL has already completed seven weeks of the regular season. Here's a look at the top-performing former 'Noles from this weekend. The defensive side took center stage.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers

Burns was all over the Buccaneers as he had five tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a sack. He brought down Tom Brady and celebrated with some Hennessy afterward.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release Depth Chart for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Lamarcus Joyner, S, Jets

Joyner adds to his great start with a solo tackle, pass defended, and an interception (third of the year).

Asante Samuel Jr, DB, Chargers

Samuel Jr. recorded four solo tackles and two passes defended.

Derwin James, S, Chargers

James led the Chargers in tackles once again with eight stops.

Graham Gano, K, Giants

Gano made both extra-point attempts and hit three field goals (33x2,34).

Demarcus Walker, DE, Titans

Walker had a quarterback hurry.

Mario Edwards Jr, DL, Titans

Edwards Jr. had a solo tackle and quarterback hurry.

Derrick Nnadi, DT, Chiefs

Nnadi had two tackles.

Inactives:

Cardinal C, Rodney Hudson

Saints QB, Jameis Winston

Saints DB, P.J. Williams

Panthers OT, Cameron Erving

Jets DE, Jermaine Johnson II

Chargers K, Dustin Hopkins

Chiefs DE, Joshua Kaindoh

Practice Squad:

Giants RB, Jashaun Corbin. Jets LB, Hamsah Nasirildeen. Seahawks LB, Christian Jones. Bills OT Bobby Hart and CB Xavier Rhodes. Rams LB, Keir Thomas. Eagles DE Janarius Robinson, WR Auden Tate, OT Roderick Johnson, DT Marvin Wilson.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell, coordinators discuss Fabien Lovett's upcoming return

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook