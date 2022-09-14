'Noles in the Pros: Week 1, Asante Samuel Jr. and Jameis Winston have big days

The 2022 NFL season is underway and many former 'Noles got their first taste of the action. A few Noles really showed out in week one with a few others facing some adversity early on.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Louisville Cardinals

Jameis Winston, QB, Saints

Winston led an almost perfect fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Falcons. Throwing for 269 yards on 23 completions and two passing touchdowns, the Saints completed a 17-point comeback, the largest in franchise history. Winston went 13/16 for 213 yards and two touchdowns in the final frame. Two of those incompletions were spikes.

Asante Samuel Jr, DB, Chargers

The former Seminole had one of his biggest tests in his young NFL career matched up against WR Devante Adams. Samuel started and had four solo tackles, two passes defended, and an impressive interception.

Jermaine Johnson, DE, Jets:

Johnson made his rookie season debut and it did not take long for the former 'Nole to record his first sack. The rookie edge rusher recorded two tackles, a QB hurry, and a sack.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers:

Burns had a solid game against the Cleveland Browns and is receiving a lot of attention due to his rise in the NFL. Burns recorded eight total tackles including five solo tackles.

Derwin James, S, Chargers:

James is back in action and continues to prove his dominance as a safety against the Raiders. He tallied six solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings:

Cook, one of the premier running backs in the NFL did not have a game quite to his standards but still produced on the field as he rushed 20 times for 90 yards. He also caught three passes for 18 yards putting him over 100 scrimmage yards for the game.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles:

Sweat seems to continue to be under the radar throughout the NFL and among Seminole fans but has continued to succeed in the NFL. He started and recorded two hurries and three tackles.

Ronald Darby, DB, Broncos:

Darby started for Denver during its Monday Night Football loss to Seattle. He recorded six tackles and a pass deflection.

Jalen Ramsey, DB/Cam Akers, RB, Rams:

Jalen Ramsey had an off day alongside the rest of the Rams giving up a perfect passer rating when he was targeted. Cam Akers surprisingly only saw 12 offensive snaps and recorded zero yards on three carries. Los Angeles will look to rebound in week 2.

READ MORE: Former Penn State running back enrolls at Florida State

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook