Noles in the Pros, Week Ten: Dalvin Cook Scores in the Game of the Year

Week 10 held one of the best games in recent memory between the Vikings and Bills. Dalvin Cook shined as one of the best players on the field. Fellow former FSU running back Cam Akers has returned to play the last two games with the Rams but has seen a significant reduction in touches. Akers might be finding a new home after the season if that keeps up.

A few 'Noles made it back on the field and some got revenge on their former teams.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (8-1)

Cook had a game as he rushed 14 times for 119 yards. 81 of those yards came via a breakout touchdown. He also recorded 27 receiving yards on three receptions. The Vikings won an overtime thriller against the Bills, 33-30. Even cooler, he got a chance to play against his brother, Buffalo running back, James Cook, for the first time in their NFL careers. James had five rushes for 22 yards.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (3-6)

In his 100th game, Jalen Ramsey had six total tackles as the Rams fell to the Cardinals 27-17

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (3-7)

Burns stayed hot as he recorded seven tackles, two quarterback hurries, and a sack. He is currently tied for seventh in the NFL for sacks.

P.J Williams, S, Saints (3-7)

Willimas is finally healthy again and It showed as he recorded a season high 11 tackles.

Derwin James, S, Chargers (5-4)

James had 13 tackles and forced a fumble. James was all over the field but the Chargers fell to the 49ers, 22-16.

Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (5-4)

Samuel had three tackles and recovered a fumble forced by Derwin James.

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (6-3)

Walker recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries, and 1.5 sacks. The Titans won a close win against the Broncos 17-10.

Mario Edwards Jr., DL, Titans (6-3)

Edwards is making a name for himself as he recorded four tackles, four quarterback hurries, two tackles for loss, and a sack.

Honorable Mentions:

Cam Akers (Rams) played sparingly as he ran six times for 22 yards. Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) had two tackles. Graham Gano (Giants) went 3-3 on field goal attempts. Jameis Winston (Saints) was active but did not play.

Inactives/Bye: Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Janarius Robinson (Eagles) Graham Gano (Giants), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Lamarcus Joyner (Jets)

Practice Squad: Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson, Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills).

