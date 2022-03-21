Patrick Williams to Return to Lineup Tonight for Chicago Bulls

ESPN announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls' forward Patrick Williams has been cleared to play and will make his first appearance tonight against the Toronto Raptors since he hurt his wrist on October 28. After missing 65 games, Williams will be returning to a Bulls team that is fighting to stay above the play-in tournament line. DeMar DeRozan has kept them alive and even had them as the top seed for a brief moment, but injuries to Williams, Zach Lavine, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso have kept this team from reaching its full potential.

With just 12 games left in the regular season, it's just enough time for Williams to get back in a rhythm and shake the rust off before the playoffs start. They should be getting Lonzo Ball back soon as well. He wasn't off to the greatest start to the season before he hurt his wrist, which happened on this flagrant foul that you can see below.

It was initially expected that Williams would miss the rest of the regular season, as he suffered torn ligaments in the wrist that needed surgery, so the fact he's coming back with more than a month left in the season is a great sign.

The second-year player and former 4th overall pick from Florida State had a solid rookie season, averaging 9.2 PPG and 4.6 RPG in 2020/21. His first game back will be against another former 4th overall pick from Florida State in Scottie Barnes, who is having a stellar rookie campaign.

