    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Report: Dalvin Cook suffers shoulder injury

    The former Florida State star was carted off with an injury during Sunday's loss to San Francisco.
    Author:

    Former Florida State running back and current Minnesota Viking, Dalvin Cook, was carted off of the field on Sunday after an injury knocked him out of the Vikings’ loss to San Francisco. Both teams surrounded Cook and gave him words of encouragement while he was being taken off of the field following an awkward fall on a tackle.

    Cook, who entered this weekend’s game with the 5th most yards rushing in the NFL, was having a tough game on the ground against a rejuvenated 49er defense, but his versatility was keeping the Vikings in it as he had 6 catches for 64yards.

    Dalvin was injured late in the third quarter by Kevin Givens. As soon as he was hit he grabbed his shoulder and was on the ground for a few minutes before being carted off.

    No image description

    Late Sunday, news broke that the initial thought is that the injury is a shoulder dislocation. He’ll have an MRI Monday to check the significance of the injury.

    While Dalvin is one of the NFL’s top playmakers he has been bitten by the injury bug every season in the league. Stay tuned as we track this breaking news. 

    USATSI_17252380
    Report: Dalvin Cook suffers shoulder injury

