WATCH: Dalvin Cook gives his thoughts on Florida State head coach Mike Norvell

Former Florida State star running back, Dalvin Cook, was recently seen on Pat McAfee's show last week talking about a variety of different things. Cook has been one of the best backs in the league the last few seasons while dealing with a few injuries sidelining him.

Last Wednesday, Cook was asked by McAfee regarding former Seminoles' commit Travis Hunter and his flip to Jackson State to be with Deion Sanders in Mississippi. Cook brought up Mike Norvell at the tail of his comments.

"Yeah, it's basically how I take it. Deion is Deion, he's going to have success. I don't know the situation if they [Florida State] had offered the job and stuff like that, I don't know about that situation."

"You know, the Florida State alums, like we're real tight, but like we know it's a downtime for us. I know coach Norvell is headed in the right direction. I like where we're going and just a matter of time before we start winning more games."

A handful of former 'Noles have said that the Seminoles' head coach is doing a fantastic job building relationships and trying to get them to be involved with the program as much as possible.

We know the first week he was hired at Florida State, Norvell was on the phone contacting a lot of the former greats trying to begin the process of building relationships and have them around his team as much as possible.

It's a nice sign to see Cook, arguably the best back in program history give some solid words to say about Norvell and seeing the program progressing.

