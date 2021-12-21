Skip to main content
    Former Florida State assistant coach hired by Jacksonville State

    The veteran assistant has been coaching at the college level for 46 years.
    Author:

    Coaching changes are continuing around college football this offseason. While most of the head coaching jobs have been filled to this point, there are still plenty of other opportunities at all levels of the sport.

    Former Florida State offensive line coach Rick Trickett departed from the program following Jimbo Fisher leaving for Texas A&M in 2017. He took a year off of coaching before landing in D2 with his alma mater Glenville State as the offensive line coach in 2019. 

    After spending three seasons in West Virginia, Trickett has been hired to join new head coach Rich Rodriguez at Jacksonville State. Rodgriguez was recently brought in at the end of November and he's tabbed Trickett to be his offensive line coach.

    Trickett was hired by Florida State in 2007 by former head coach Bobby Bowden to replace Mark McHale. When Jimbo Fisher replaced Bowden in 2010, Trickett was among multiple staff members that were retained. He stayed in Tallahassee until 2017. Trickett's 11 years with the Seminoles are the longest he's spent with any program during his coaching career.

    While at Florida State, Trickett developed NFL talents such as Rodney Hudson, Bryan Stork, Bobby Hart, and Cam Erving. All five starters on the offensive line earned All-ACC honors in 2012 and 2013. He helped the program win the final BCS National Championship in 2014.

    No image description

    The veteran coach actually worked under Rodriguez at West Virginia from 2001-06. He's spent time with LSU, Auburn, Mississippi State, and other programs during his 46-year career.

    Jacksonville State went 5-6 in 2021 and is looking to make a splash with its hire of Rodgriguez ahead of the Gamecocks move to the FBS in 2023.

