Contracts set to expire for two Florida State assistants in January

Florida State isn't even a month into the offseason and the program has already undergone a few changes.

Linebackers coach Chris Marve departed for the defensive coordinator position at Virginia Tech at the beginning of December. He was quickly replaced by senior analyst Randy Shannon, who head coach Mike Norvell promoted to an on-field job. Shannon has been with the program since April.

Throughout the month of December, rumors swirled around Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. It was reported that Auburn had an interest in bringing him back before former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was hired at Oregon. Lanning gave Dillingham an opportunity to move back to the west coast and he officially accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Ducks last week.

Once again, it didn't take Norvell long to find replacements for Dillingham as he chose to promote from within. Offensive line coach Alex Atkins was named offensive coordinator while senior analyst Tony Tokarz was named quarterback's coach. Atkins and Tokarz were among Norvell's hires for his inaugural coaching staff in Tallahassee. Tokarz has worked with him for the last five years at Memphis (2017-19) and Florida State (2020-21).

With that being said, the changes might not be over for the Seminoles as Norvell still has a few decisions to make in regards to his coaching staff.

The contracts of longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans are set to expire in January 2022. There have been question marks surrounding both of their futures throughout the past year.

Haggins is the longest-tenured assistant coach on Norvell's staff and he's been with the program since 1994. During his time in Tallahassee, Haggins has worked for four different head coaches; Bobby Bowden, Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart, and Norvell. He's also served as an interim head coach twice in the wake of Fisher's departure for Texas A&M and Taggart's firing in 2019.

There's no question that Haggins will be the one that decides when it's time to hang it up after 28 years with Florida State. Could it be this offseason? Who knows. Haggins looked rejuvenated at times throughout the season and always brought the energy to the Seminoles' practices. It doesn't look like he's ready to retire just yet and proved that with the development of Jarrett Jackson and Malcolm Ray behind Dennis Briggs, Fabien Lovett, and Robert Cooper.

Then there is the case of Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, who was hired by Taggart in 2019 and retained when Norvell was brought on as head coach.

Simply put, there has been a lack of development by the unit under the direction of Dugans. While Tamorrion Terry (recruited by Lawrence Dawsey) had 1,188 receiving yards in 2019, the Seminoles have not had a single wide receiver surpass the 400-yard mark since. The receivers plagued the offense in 2021 with drops, miscommunications, and overall subpar play.

Dugans hasn't been any better on the recruiting trail despite that aspect being one of his supposed strengths when he was hired.

In two of his three seasons as wide receiver coach, Florida State has failed to land a wideout in its recruiting class. In 2019, the Seminoles signed wide receiver Maurice Goolsby but the two-sport athlete decided to go the baseball route instead. This past Wednesday, FSU entered the Early Signing Period with Devaughn Mortimer and Travis Hunter committed and saw both players flip to other schools. Top wide receiver Kevin Coleman is also trending elsewhere.

It has become further apparent that Norvell is close to making a change at wide receivers coach when you consider that Dugans' involvement on the recruiting trail is beginning to wane.

Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman did not tag Dugans in his commitment announcement but he did make sure to mention Norvell and Atkins.

Florida State offered 2022 wide receiver Charles Robertson on Monday. Interestingly enough, running backs coach David Johnson was the one to extend the scholarship, not Dugans. While that may be because Johnson is the Seminoles' Louisiana recruiter, it depends on how you read the tea leaves.

While it's all possible that Haggins and Dugans could return to the coaching staff in 2022, NoleGameday believes that at least one more change will be made at this time.

