September 17, 2021
WATCH: Dustin Hopkins kicks game-winner on Thursday Night Football

Hopkins came out on top in the battle of former Florida State kickers.
Two of the best kickers in Florida State football history participated in Thursday night's match-up between the Washington Football Team (Dustin Hopkins) and New York Giants (Graham Gano). 

Both of them had phenomenal nights to make this game go down to the wire but Hopkins' 43-yard game-winner as the clock expired was the decider in a 30-29 victory. Check it out below.

Regardless of the final score, you've got to show Gano some love as well. He was dialed in for the Giants, converting on all five of his attempts. His longest field goal of the game came from 55-yards in the fourth quarter and was sandwiched between two other makes in the final frame. It was a classic performance from the 12-year pro, who has now made 33 straight kicks.

All three of Hopkins' makes came in the second half, including two in the fourth quarter. He made a 37-yard field goal to cut Washington's deficit to three before getting the opportunity to win the game with five seconds left. The Texas native missed wide right on his first attempt and it seemed like the Giants had won the game. Instead, they were called for offsides and Hopkins was pure from 43 yards out to seal the deal.

Let's tally it up. Eight combined field goals, five combined makes in the fourth quarter, and a game-winner? Florida State has Kicker U locked down.

WATCH: Dustin Hopkins kicks game-winner on Thursday Night Football

