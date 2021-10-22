NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for the Seminoles vs. Minutemen.

Florida State carries a two-game winning streak into Saturday afternoon's matchup with the Massachusetts Minutemen. After a slow start, the pieces have begun to slowly fall into place during the month of October. With a trip to Death Valley looming next weekend, the Seminoles will look to generate some more momentum against a dreadful Minutemen team.

UMass is led by former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who has compiled a 2-20 record over three seasons up north. While he might have revenge on his mind, it'll be surprising if his team can keep this game within earshot. The Minutemen have been held to 10 points or less in three of their six games in 2021, including a 51-7 loss to Pittsburgh to open the season.

Despite the talent advantage, Florida State doesn't have the luxury of overlooking Massachusetts. They've already been bit once by not being prepared against Jacksonville State and it can't happen again. The running game will be crucial in controlling the scoreboard against the Minutemen, who allow 226.7 yards on the ground per game, the fifth-worst margin in the country.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

It's going to be hard for Massachusetts to slow down the rushing trio of Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, and Jordan Travis. I'm interested to see if Florida State tries to open up the passing game a little bit more against an overmatched opponent. They're going to need some more production through the air during the second half of the season.

Defensively, I've got one question. Can this unit dominate a Minutemen offense that ranks No. 123 in the country in yards per game?

Coming out of a BYE week, I think Florida State will start this one off a little sloppy in the first half. Remember, this is still a team that is growing and learning how to win games each week. That said, I see them finding their rhythm into the final two quarters and pulling away. This doesn't end up as being the massive blowout that some want but it's a solid victory with Clemson on the docket in a week.

Season record: 3-3

Florida State 45, UMass 20

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Florida State takes care of business against UMass and doesn’t have the same mentality it previously had against Jacksonville State. ‘Noles get their third win in a row by running all over the Minutemen.

Season record: 4-2

FSU 45, UMass 17

Nate Greer (@NateGreer26)

FSU covers. Walt Bell needs to leave injured.

Season record: 1-5

FSU 47, UMass 10

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

UMASS is allowing 225 rushing yards per game, so FSU should be able to run all over them with its two great backs and Jordan Travis. Good teams win, great teams cover the spread. Spread is 35.5, and Florida State is not a great team yet, even if they should very comfortably win this game.

Season record: 3-3

FSU 45, UMass 17

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

The ‘Noles dominate at all three levels from start to finish. The defense forces two turnovers and Jermaine Johnson has multiple sacks. Jashuan Corbin and Treshaun Ward each find the end zone at least once. The Seminoles will own a three-game winning streak heading into Death Valley next week.

Season record: 3-3

FSU 45, UMass 17

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

Florida State dominates UMass as it should. Jordan Travis shines.

Season record: 1-5

FSU 51, UMass 13

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Lol

Season record: 1-5

FSU 45, UMass 10

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

FSU will start out hot and dominate throughout the whole game

Season record: 3-3

FSU 48, UMass 10

Consensus: North Carolina (8-0)

