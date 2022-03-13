2023 athlete Robert Stafford likes "everything" about the program at Florida State

Melbourne - Eau Gallie star Robert Stafford made his first visit to Florida State Saturday. With 36 offers in hand, Stafford is one of the hottest recruits in Florida for the 2023 class.

Robert Stafford is a multi-sport standout for Eau Gallie. Throughout his time in high school, Robert has played wide receiver, quarterback, and corner for his school. It is this versatility that has allowed him to earn offers from programs like Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, and a slew of others.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's first padded spring practice

The Florida State coaches got a chance to host Robert for an unofficial visit Saturday, a visit that is the in-state recruit’s first at FSU.

“I like the whole program, they were explaining everything step by step and what type of player I can be here, stuff like that,” Stafford said of the visit.

There’s some debate on which side of the ball Robert will excel most at on the next level. Some colleges like him on offense, while others think his true upside is at defensive back.

“I can be a great receiver, I can be an NFL corner,” Stafford said about FSU recruiting him. “I listen to it but I am not picking a position right now. I love both, people tell me to play both until I figure out which one I want to play. When I was younger I liked receiver better, I played corner this year and loved it.”

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's second spring practice

While Robert didn’t get a chance to connect with head coach Mike Norvell one-on-one, he says he plans to come back to make that happen. Coming off of this visit, he says he’s impressed.

"I didn’t get a chance, but I will come back and talk to him sometime this summer for camp,” Stafford said. “I love it now, I see what everyone was talking about. The school, environment, everything about it.”

The 5’11”, 170-pound athlete has visits to Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and others coming up soon.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!