2023 local wide receiver Traylon Ray details his growing recruitment

As the 2022 recruiting cycle nears its end, all eyes will soon be turning to the 2023 and 2024 classes. Florida State currently holds four commitments in its 2023 class; quarterback Chris Parson, wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, tight end Randy Pittman, and defensive end Lamont Green Jr. That number is expected to grow over the coming weeks and months as we get deeper into the offseason.

The next class boasts a ton of talent across the country at wide receiver. It's certainly a position that the Seminoles will be looking to load up on after the inconsistencies we saw in 2021.

Wide receiver Traylon Ray is continuing to see his recruitment grow following a breakout junior season. He recorded 87 catches for 1366 yards and 17 touchdowns while helping North Florida Christian make the state playoffs. Two teams are standing out right now.

"Definitely Florida State and Cincinnati," Ray said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "They've both been on me hard ever since they offered me."

To this point, Ray holds at least six offers after Miami and USF joined his recruitment during the fall. So far, every team that's after him sees him as a wide receiver, except Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson.

"I'm pretty sure every team that's offered me sees me as a receiver," Ray said. "Florida State, of course, coach Dugans, he wants me to be a wide receiver but coach Woodson, he says I'm going to be a DB."

His main contact on the Seminoles' coaching staff is wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Ray says that they've been building a relationship.

"I talk to coach Dugans the most just because he's the wide receivers coach," Ray said. "I talk to coach Norvell every time I go there. Honestly, I talk to coach Dugans a lot, that's who I have the connection with."

Due to the benefit of playing right down the road at North Florida Christian High School, Ray can make it over to Florida State's campus basically any time he wants. He took unofficial visits to the Notre Dame and Miami games during the season.

"They always welcome me in with open arms," Ray said. "So, that's always good about them. I love the campus, that's the first school I've ever actually toured the campus and seen everything. It was a really good experience."

"It was amazing," Ray continued. "It was electric in there. I really enjoyed the fans, I liked how the fans interacted with the game. I definitely love the hype that the players give. It's an amazing feeling at Florida State."

It isn't just the coaching staff that's pursuing Ray. Fellow 2023 prospect and Florida State quarterback commitment, Chris Parson, has also spoken with him. It doesn't play a big role in his decision but it's certainly nice to feel wanted.

"We've only talked once but he said that he'd love to throw to me and work with me at Florida State," Ray said. "I wouldn't say it's a big relationship yet but he has reached out to me."

"It's a really good feeling," Ray continued. "It doesn't really overhype me because I've been around that stuff all of my life. It's still always going to be an amazing feeling just knowing that they know my talent and that they want me."

The Florida native has ties to Auburn as his uncle, Melvin Ray, played for the Tigers from 2012-15. Ray even caught a 50-yard touchdown against the Seminoles in the 2023 BCS National Championship. The younger Ray grew up watching Auburn due to that connection.

"I wouldn't say it's too big but at the same time, I've always been there," Ray said. "I've gone to the games, I've seen what it's like, I've been around their practice before, the combine, stuff like that. I've seen what type of talent they have and I've always watched them growing up since my uncle went there. I kind of see what Auburn's like and that was really the first school that I ever looked at just because I grew up around it."

Ray is a three-sport athlete as he plays football, basketball, and baseball in high school. He's looking to be a possible two-sport athlete at the next level if the opportunity presents itself.

"Honestly, in basketball, it really helps with my strength," Ray said. "Not many people can handle a put-together basketball player. Football translates your footwork and everything onto the court. In baseball, you have to track the ball and that definitely helps with football."

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver does not have a timeline to cut down his recruitment as he wants to earn more offers. He's planning to visit Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, and other schools throughout the offseason.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Ray throughout his senior season.

