    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State Seminoles tied for second-best odds to land star transfer quarterback

    The former Oklahoma quarterback entered the transfer portal on Monday.
    Author:

    The transfer portal will be a key tool for Florida State to add experienced talent yet again in 2022. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have had plenty of success with it over their first two recruiting cycles in Tallahassee. Seven of the Seminoles' eight All-ACC selections this season were brought in via the transfer market, including the conference's defensive player of the year, Jermaine Johnson.

    READ MORE: Florida State offensive line commit shuts down recruitment

    Oklahoma star quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal on Monday afternoon. The move was expected after Rattler was benched for true freshman Caleb Williams for the final six games of the regular season.

    Florida State has been mentioned as a possible destination for Rattler to revive his career. According to SportsLine, the Seminoles are currently tied with Texas A&M for the second-best odds to land the transfer quarterback. Arizona State has the top-odds at +200. Ole Miss, South Carolina, LSU, and Oregon are a few other teams on the list.

    The Arizona native finished his time in Oklahoma by completing 70.1% of his passes for 4595 yards with 40 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He also added nine more touchdowns on the ground. Rattler went 15-2 as a starting quarterback.

    No image description

    READ MORE: Report: Florida State in contact with transfer quarterback

    The Seminoles return starting quarterback Jordan Travis in 2022 but don't have a ton of depth behind him. At this point, Florida State is projected to have three scholarship signal-callers on the roster; Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and true freshman AJ Duffy.

    With reports that the coaching staff stopped in Oklahoma to speak with some of the Sooners' transfers, this may be one to watch. Stay tuned to NoleGameday for more transfer and recruiting news.

    Florida State Seminoles tied for second-best odds to land star transfer quarterback

