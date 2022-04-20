2024 DB CJ Heard sets decision timeline with Seminoles in front

Earlier this month, Florida State held its annual spring game, providing the coaching staff with the opportunity to host recruits from around the country. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have shown an aptitude to focus on the present and the future on the recruiting trail.

For instance, the Seminoles currently hold the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for 2024. With over a year and half remaining until Early Signing Day for rising juniors, Florida State has already compiled four commitments; running back Kam Davis, defensive back Jordan Pride, wide receiver Camdon Frier, and quarterback Luke Kromenhoek.

READ MORE: The Chris Parson Journal: Chapter Four

The visitor list for the exhibition was stacked with 2024 talent, including a plethora of top defensive backs like Pride, Desmond Ricks, Charles Lester, Jaylen Mbakwe, and CJ Heard. The trip was Heard's second time seeing Florida State in about a month.

"Everything was expected how I wanted it to," Heard said. "It was a little more than I actually thought it was. I mean, Florida State. Right now I'm just having fun with my recruitment but I'm gonna have a decision coming up. I'm pushing for this May to commit. I've got a couple more schools to check out but I'm going to commit this summer."

Throughout the exhibition, Heard watched the defensive backs closely. He was impressed by their physicality in coverage and that they were able to get their hands on a lot of balls.

"DBs are crazy," Heard said. "They had many interceptions, many breakups, good in run fit. Today, I watched film with coach Woodson on the spring game. We were breaking down where I'll be playing at. I really like that. He knows that I love the program, I know a lot of stuff about DBs, I'm into the game, I just don't love recruiting. I'm a football fanatic and I love everything about football."

Following the spring game, the Georgia native met with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. He was surprised to find out that they would be breaking down film from the game. Woodson showed Heard where he would be fitting in on the defense in certain spots. The experience meant a lot to him.

"He didn't give me a heads up, I didn't know we were going in the meeting room to watch the spring game and break down film," Heard said. "When we broke down film, it showed me that he really wants me, he's really showing me. Any school can just say 'alright, we want you to commit. We want you as a football player.' but he actually shows me 'oh you're gonna be right here, you're gonna be right there. On this play right here you'll have halves, you'll have post. Right here you'll play flats.' That right there really shows me that he's investing his time, watching my film, watching their film, and showing me where I'm going to be at. That shows me that he really really wants me."

"He broke it down like where I'll be each play," Heard continued. "Right now, he wants me to play the boundary safety. Run fit, blitz, all that, because I'm good at run defense. So, he's showing me, right here I'll be making this play, I'll be blitzing right here, doing this. He broke down my film, showed me that I did this at my high school and that he knows I can do it here."

Prior to departing from Tallahassee on Sunday, Heard sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a conversation. Norvell made it clear that he wants Heard to be a Seminole and to make his decision when the time is right.

"We was just recapping yesterday's spring game, he was just trying to get me back up here," Heard said. "He was telling me, 'I know you're a fan of FSU, I know everybody is trying to get you to commit. I want you to be a 'Nole. Don't rush your decision, when you think it's time, make your decision. We all want you to be a 'Nole. In your heart, you're the only person who knows where home is.'"

"He wants me to go check out other schools so next time I come back it's going to be official."

Following two visits to Florida State in roughly a month, Heard says the Seminoles are standing out as the team at the top of his recruitment. What is it about this program that has separated them from his pack of 40+ offers?

"I built relationships with these coaches more than any other coaches," Heard said. "I've been up here plenty of times. Relationships are a big thing for me and I have a strong relationship with all of the coaches here, even on the offensive side. Coach Atkins, Coach Ratliff, Coach Woodson, coach Greg Moss. You can't beat it when it's a family vibe. You can't top a school like that."

READ MORE: Former Florida State linebacker announces transfer to new program

The mix of Heard growing up a Florida State fan along with the coaching staff making him a priority is going to be tough for another school to beat. He's already thinking about the impact he can make with the program one day.

"I want to be a part of the FSU legacy," Heard said. "I want to be the next great DB coming out of FSU. Everything about the school is perfect to me. This is my first time touring the campus today and I loved it, I love everything about it. It's hard for me to stay away from FSU, that's just how it is. It's just the history and how I care about the school."

The 6-foot, 200-pound safety will take visits to Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Tennessee before returning to Florida State on June 4 for the Elite Showcase. Heard is planning to make a commitment in late May or early June.

Stick with NoleGameday for more on Heard throughout his junior season.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook