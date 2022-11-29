2025 QB Kevin Sperry enjoys 'great experience' as Seminoles take down Gators

Florida State has been developing stability at the quarterback position over the last couple of recruiting cycles. The Seminoles signed four-star signal-caller AJ Duffy in the 2022 class, who is currently with the program as a true freshman. The coaching staff also recently flipped four-star quarterback Brock Glenn from Ohio State in the 2023 class and has four-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek pledged in 2024. Kromenhoek joined the fold in the spring.

READ MORE: Two former FSU quarterback commits announce intentions to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

That success on the trail has given head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz the luxury to focus on options in the present with an eye on the future. The Seminoles are already evaluating multiple options in the 2025 class.

Over the summer, FSU extended a scholarship offer to sophomore Kevin Sperry after his performance at a camp. He returned to Tallahassee on Friday for his first gameday experience as the Seminoles took down the Gators, 45-38.

"It was a great experience. The fans were electric," Sperry said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I got to get with the coaches a little bit before the game and talk with them. It's really important to me to build relationships."

Naturally, Sperry paid close attention to redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis throughout the game. Travis recorded 353 yards of total offense while scoring three touchdowns. He led Florida State downfield on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter that was capped off by Trey Benson's touchdown run.

"I feel like Jordan Travis is very confident," Sperry said. "I can see that he's very confident in the offense and I like the pro-style offense, getting under center a little bit, I think that will be good moving to the next level."

The Sunshine Showdown matchup with the Gators was sold out as the Seminoles performed in front of a rocking Doak Campbell Stadium. Following the emotional win, fans stormed the field for the first time in over 25 years.

"It was super fun. Me and my dad were standing the whole game," Sperry said. "It was a great atmosphere, the whole tomahawk chop and everything is great."

Florida State's victory over Florida marked the first for the program since 2017 - snapping a three game losing streak in the series. It also gave the Seminoles the title of State Champions for the first time under Norvell. Sperry has been impressed with the team's progress.

"I think coach Norvell is doing a great job and I'm excited to see what he does next year too," Sperry said. "I'm super excited for this school."

The Texas native's main contacts are with head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz. Sperry communicates with Tokarz every week and they've been building a relationship since he picked up an offer from the Seminoles.

"We talk every week and we're just continuing to build that relationship," Sperry said. "That will make it easier in the end for me to make that decision. He's been great and I love talking to him."

Sperry plans to return to Florida State to view a practice in the spring. One reason he keeps coming back is due to the Seminoles' coaching staff.

"The coaches. I feel like I can talk to them," Sperry said. "They're just easy to talk to. They almost feel like a family already just being here only twice."

Outside of Florida State, Sperry has earned offers from Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and SMU, among others. He completed 131/239 passes (54.8%) for 1,527 yards with nine passing touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also rushed 140 times for 657 yards and eight more scores.

The 6-foot, 190-pound signal-caller has not been ranked in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Checking in on Florida State's Bowl Projections ahead of Conference Championship weekend

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook