Former Florida State quarterback takes visit to Nebraska

The former 'Nole is looking to transfer to a new home.

Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy has concluded his weekend visit to Nebraska. Purdy has now visited each college that has extended him an offer. Purdy has visited Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, and Nebraska.

The former Florida State quarterback from Gilbert, AZ, played at Perry Highschool. Listed at 6-2, 210 pounds, Purdy was ranked 192 overall and the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the country per 247Sports. The former Seminole committed to Florida State in 2020 staying for two seasons under Mike Norvell.

Seeing the field rarely, Purdy appeared in four games, throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Purdy had most of his success this past season against UMass. Entering the game late, Purdy completed all five of his passes totaling 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering the transfer portal, Purdy has received three offers which include Pittsburgh, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. Each team has added a transfer quarterback already for this class so Purdy will be finding himself competing right away for a starting spot for whichever team he picks out of the three.

