BREAKING: Peach State linebacker announces commitment to Florida State

The Seminoles are up to nine verbal commitments in #Tribe23.

Florida State is fresh off of a massive recruiting weekend where eight official visitors and their families were hosted in Tallahassee for two days. The Seminoles have an opportunity to generate some real momentum on the trail over the next few weeks despite a dead period being put into place until the final week of July.

READ MORE: Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count

On Tuesday afternoon, the Seminoles added another commitment on the defensive side of the ball and their first linebacker in the 2023 class. According to his social media, linebacker DeMarco Ward has made his pledge to Florida State. Ward was one of the eight official visitors that were on campus over the weekend.

While speaking with the media following the trip, Ward detailed his experience in Tallahassee. He enjoyed learning more about the school and spending time with the coaching staff in person.

"Everything was good," Ward said. "All the coaches came with open arms and everything. They made it a good experience for the last couple days."

Florida State is high on Ward's skillset and believes that he can play multiple positions at linebacker. Coach Shannon loves that he's versatile enough to shift around.

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

Prior to the conclusion of his official visit, Ward sat down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting. Norvell explained that he wanted to bring Ward into Florida State and develop him. Now, he'll get that opportunity.

"He [Norvell] was telling me everything that he would do for me as a coach to player type of deal," Ward said. "He was really just telling me how I can become a better player and also that I can learn a lot at Florida State."

With the addition of the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker, the Seminoles are up to nine verbal commitments in their 2023 class. The haul ranks No. 43 in the country according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook