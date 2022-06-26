BREAKING: Top 2023 offensive lineman makes commitment to Florida State

The Seminoles have landed one of their top targets in the 2023 class.

Just when it looked like things might slow down on the recruiting trail with the dead period approaching on Monday, they speed right back up. Hours after the final official visitors of the month departed from Tallahassee, Florida State got some good news in its 2023 class.

According to his social media pages, top offensive lineman Roderick Kearney has committed to the Seminoles. Kearney was at the University of Florida for an official visit this weekend.

The Florida native was recently at Florida State for a multi-day unofficial visit where he was spotted around multiple current players and offensive line coach, Alex Atkins.

Throughout the course of his recruitment, Kearney built a special bond with coach Atkins. He commented on their relationship earlier this offseason in an interview with NoleGameday.

“That’s my guy," Kearney said. "Me and coach Atkins, we’ve got a good bond. Not only on a football note but on a person-to-person level, man to man.”

"Coach Atkins, he isn’t a person to sugarcoat nothing," Kearney continued. "I already know what’s up with coach, he already knows what’s up with me, we already know how we see each other so there’s nothing to be said."

Despite previously expressing that he would likely wait until December to make a decision, Kearney couldn't hold off any longer. The Seminoles have been trending in this one for a while.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 128 overall prospect, the No. 6 IOL, and the No. 27 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Kearney is the eighth verbal commitment for Florida State in its 2023 class which now ranks No. 43 in the country.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



