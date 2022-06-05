2023 OT Roderick Kearney learns from Alex Atkins at Elite Camp

One of the top targets for Florida State in the 2023 class worked hand in hand with coach Atkins this weekend.

Florida State's Elite Prospect Camp was a vital experience for both the Seminoles' coaching staff and the group of recruits in attendance. Though the session was only about an hour long, it gave both parties an opportunity to work with one another on the field in a practice-like setting.

2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney was one of the top targets in attendance. He's built a standout relationship with offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins, off the field. Kearney saw that carry onto the field as Atkins offered him tips following reps.

"It was a great experience working with him. I learned a lot overall," Kearney said. "There was a lot of constructive criticism that he gave me. I learned from that and I'm going to apply it to what I do on the field."

It wasn't just coach Atkins either. On multiple occasions, current Florida State offensive linemen such as Robert Scott pulled Kearney to the side after one-on-ones to have a discussion.

"Rob's great. He's a great player overall," Kearney said. "He talked to me about where to place my hands and what move the defense is going to do so I can counter it. That's going to help me a lot."

Head coach Mike Norvell gave a passionate talk following the event where he thanked the recruits for their hard work. It wasn't a surprise after Kearney's experiences with Norvell thus far.

"Coach Norvell always brings that great energy but it's all real energy."

The Florida native stated that no other program makes him feel as comfortable as Florida State. He has relationships with players, as well as the coaches, which only makes the final decision easier for him.

"I just walk around here regular," Kearney said. "I know almost everybody on the offensive line, I know a lot of people on the team. That just only makes my decision easier."

Following four visits to Tallahassee this year, does Kearney need to see anything else to sell him on the Seminoles?

"I saw everything that I needed to see."

As of now, Kearney has not scheduled any official visits and he's unsure on a commitment date. It sounds like this recruitment might last deeper into the fall than originally expected.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



