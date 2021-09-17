DB Jordan Pride discusses start to sophomore season, FSU commitment

Pride is looking forward to seeing how the Seminoles respond from adversity.

Florida State defensive back commitment Jordan Pride has enjoyed a successful start to his sophomore year. Spending time at safety, wide receiver, and kick-returner, Pride has been one of the reasons that Blountstown has opened up 3-0.

Through three games, he has recorded four receptions for 95 yards and three touchdowns on offense. On the other side of the ball, Pride has accumulated four tackles and an interception. He just wants to see himself and his team keep improving each day.

“We’re doing pretty good," Pride said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "We’re still trying to keep this undefeated streak going and grinding every day to get better.”

“I’m feeling great," Pride continued. "Just happy that the football season is going well. I’m trying to get better every practice and pushing my teammates to keep improving.”

Pride has gotten the opportunity to attend both of Florida State's home games to begin the fall. One thing that really impressed him was the fan support that the Seminoles received against Notre Dame.

“It was amazing," Pride said. "A lot of fans and the atmosphere was great. It was very exciting watching them play and to see how they play.”

“It was unreal," Pride continued. "You barely could hear. I think that was a key part of the game and why they played so well.”

The Florida native was also in the stands on Saturday to witness the unspeakable happen against Jacksonville State. He says that the 'Noles just need to move on and not let something like this happen again.

“Just forget about it," Pride said. "Everybody will keep talking about it. Just forget about it and keep going through the season and try not to let that happen again, it shouldn’t happen again.”

FSU has gotten an early jump on the 2024 class and currently holds three verbal commitments in running back Kam Davis, tight end Landen Thomas, and Pride. The trio makes sure to communicate with one another often.

“It’s pretty good," Pride said. "We communicate pretty often. We’re always looking at other 2024s to see who we want to join our class.”

As for how Pride, Davis, and Thomas were feeling after the loss against the Gamecocks, it was pretty similar to every other Seminole fan. Shock.

“We were just shocked," Pride said. "We didn’t really talk about it, we all knew what each other were thinking.”

That said, the Blountstown product isn't considering backing off of his pledge. He refers to himself as 100% committed to Florida State.

“I’m still 100% committed," Pride said. "A game won’t change me.”

Pride currently holds two scholarship offers, FSU and Georgia Tech, and he has heard from Florida, Penn State, and Ole Miss lately. He's a talented defensive back who will only see his stock grow throughout his career.

In the meantime, Pride is continuing to build his relationship with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and has the goal to attend every home game this season. He's particularly excited to witness the rivalry with Miami.

“I’m planning on trying to make every home game," Pride said. "The game I’m really focused on is Florida State-Miami. I’m ready to see the atmosphere of that game and how they respond to all of this hate.”

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound athlete is ranked as the No. 61 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 13 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

NoleGameday will continue to track Pride throughout his high school career.