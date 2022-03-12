Defensive tackle target Will Norman recaps visit to Florida State

Will Norman is one of the most college-ready defensive linemen in the 2023 class. He visited Florida State Friday for an unofficial visit and he was slated to go to LU over the weekend. Those plans changed, and Will made it a multiple-day visit.

The fact that FSU was able to get Norman, the standout interior lineman from IMG Academy, to make the visit an entire weekend was a huge win for this staff. Looking to land some elite pieces on the defensive line in 2023, Will is one of the staff’s top choices heading into the spring evaluation period. He said that Friday’s visit was so good he had to stay an extra day.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's first padded spring practice

“Honestly I feel like they got a great staff at LSU and they do here at FSU, I don’t feel they took the approach like FSU to recruit me as an individual, so I just felt like staying,” Norman said. “I have the same feeling as yesterday, like I said I feel comfortable. They’re just very welcoming. I feel like it's a genuine staff - I like the staff so I just wanted to kick it again to see if it was a fluke or not.”

Norman spent most of his time being shown around by defensive end Derrick McClendon. The two connected well as McClendon showed him what it’s like to be a player at FSU.

“We rode around college town and walked around seeing what it’s like being here off the field,” Norman said. “You know, when you pick a school you gotta live at the school so basically it was seeing what it's like on the inside. His message was to come in and work hard and stay dedicated to the reason why you came here. Always remember your why, don't come here, and let the outside distractions get the best of you. Stick to the reason you came here and stick to that plan.”

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's second spring practice

Will did admit during the post-visit interview outside of the Moore that he didn’t seriously consider FSU until recently. This visit showed him that the Seminoles will be a player in his recruitment.

“I’m comfortable with Florida State,” Norman said. “Getting to talk to the coaches again today, letting them know they are on the radar and that I’m considering Florida State and letting them know they’re real to me. Like I said yesterday, I felt my first approach to FSU, I feel like I wasn't taking them as seriously as I am now.”

Will does have other visits lined up but isn’t sure yet when he will take them. For now, the standout defensive lineman is keeping everyone at the same level while he takes his visits.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!