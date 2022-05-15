Elite 11: Nashville Regional Preview

Who is FSU quarterback commit Chris Parson competing with for an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles?

When it comes to football, there's nothing better than competition.

This weekend, there will be a ton of it in the Volunteer State as the Elite 11 arrives in Nashville for its next regional contest. The action will get started on Sunday at 12 p.m. eastern as some of the top quarterbacks in the country hit the field at Lipscomb Academy for measurements, athletic testing, drills, and more in their quest to earn an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles later this summer.

While underclassmen can compete in the event, the primary focus will be on a group of rising seniors that all have the ability to be future Power-5 starters.

READ MORE: Jordan Travis has a game-changing effect on Florida State Football

Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson (No. 297 overall, No. 16) is one of at least eight legitimate contenders to garner a spot in the finals. Over the past few months, Parson has been working on all aspects of his game, including his body and fundamentals. He's spent time honing in on all the small details with quarterback trainers in Dallas and Atlanta. Now, he'll get his opportunity to show it on the big stage.

It won't be easy, as the group in Nashville represents one of the most stacked regional events in recent memory.

Five-star signal-caller and Tennessee commitment, Nicholaus Iamaleava (No. 6 overall, No. 4 QB), is one of the high-profile names in attendance. The No. 6 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports, Iamaleava will be joined by his brother, Madden. Two other players committed to SEC schools, Ole Miss pledge Marcel Reed (No. 380 overall, No. 21 QB) and Arkansas pledge Malachi Singleton (No. 443 overall, No. 36 QB), will be looking to showcase their skillsets as well.

An intriguing recruit to watch will be uncommitted Kansas native Avery Johnson. A three-sport star, Johnson (No. 152 overall, No. 11 QB) was actually offered by the Seminoles last spring prior to Parson committing when former offensive Kenny Dillingham was still around. He has the type of athletic traits that could shine in this setting.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell criticizes tampering of players not in transfer portal

Memphis product Brock Glenn (No. 498 overall, No. 24 QB) is among the contenders for a finals spot. He visited Florida State earlier this offseason for a Junior Day but did not receive an offer from the Seminoles. Glenn holds interest from Auburn, Mississippi State, and others.

A pair of other committed prospects, Pittsburgh's Kenny Minchey (No. 345 overall, No. 19 QB) and West Virginia's Raheim Jeter (No. 758 overall, No. 39 QB), will also work out among the cluster of quarterbacks.

From top to bottom, it's an extremely talented group, and only two finalists, maybe three, will emerge out of the field. That means most of these signal-callers will go home with a chip on their shoulder leading up to the fall.

As far as a future recruit to keep your eyes on, watch out for 2025 quarterback Cutter Boley. Standing at 6-foot-6, he already has offers from Ole Miss, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and others. Boley was at Florida State a few months ago for an unofficial visit with his father.

Interestingly enough, there is a local product out of Tallahassee who made the trek to Nashville to display his skillset, 2024 quarterback JP Pickles. The rising junior from North Florida High School is among over 100 signal-callers that will attend the event ranging from the 2023 class (rising seniors) to the 2027 class (rising eighth-graders).

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates and complete coverage on our social media pages throughout the event on Sunday.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook