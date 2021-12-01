Five players in the Transfer Portal that Florida State should pursue

Florida State will be looking to raid the transfer portal again this offseason after having a lot of success from last year’s class. The impact that players like Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas, Jammie Robinson, and several others made on this program is strong. Matching that success will go a long way to a successful 2022 campaign.

The transfer portal is just three days into the end of the college football regular season, but it’s been newsworthy every day. There are top-flight targets already looking for new homes and there is an expectation that more names will enter the portal over the coming weeks.

For FSU to get back to being a contending program they will need to continue to strategically address needs while they focus on the long-term development of the younger players. With a strong 2022 class coming in that has immediate contributors like Travis Hunter, Sam McCall, and many others, the portal players will help the staff take that next step they’re trying to take.

We plan on updating this list throughout the offseason and we’ve been working on this the past few days. Marcus Banks, for instance, has been in the portal for a few weeks now and has already emerged as a top target for FSU so he won’t be on this list. Here are five players FSU should pursue at this time:

1. Miles Frazier, Offensive Tackle, FIU

As soon as he entered the portal, a ton of schools got in contact with the FIU transfer offensive tackle. FSU has been the school in contact the most as they look to improve both talent and depth along the offensive line. FSU is going in-home later this week.

2. Jack Miller, Quarterback, Ohio State

Jordan Travis is the starter coming out of the 2021 season, but the simple fact is that FSU needs to address depth here. Miller will surely be looking for a shot at starting at his next stop. The former 4-star quarterback is one of the best signal-callers in the portal. With only three scholarship quarterbacks heading into 2022, FSU needs to bring in another talented arm to push Travis while also being someone they can rely on if Travis gets injured.

3. Jadon Haselwood, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma

What a crazy week for the Sooners. Haselwood is one of the first big-time playmakers to enter the portal. The former #4 overall player has had a solid career in Norman, but he’s now looking for a new home and a chance to be a clear #1 guy. FSU is going to attack the portal hard at wide receiver and Jadon is one of the true immediate impact players the Noles need outside.

4. Marcus Bradley, Defensive Line, Vanderbilt

FSU will for sure be a target for transfer defensive linemen after the season both Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas had. Bradley has already set up a visit with FSU - with other possible losses like Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper to the NFL, FSU must find at least one game-ready player to fill a possibly large void.

5. Josh Moore, Wide Receiver, Texas

It won’t be a shocker to see FSU target and land multiple receivers in this year’s portal. Moore is a big-play threat, something the Noles need badly. Like Haselwood, Moore is looking for a place where he can re-establish himself and emerge as a true #1 option.

This list is sure to change over the next few weeks with the rumored players that are looking at entering the portal. With some coaching vacancies still open it will be fun to see how this all unfolds.

