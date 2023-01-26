Five-star prospect and No. 1 DE Zion Grady talks 'exciting' second visit to Florida State

Florida State's second Junior Day featured a variety of prospects from the Southeast. One of the top recruits in attendance was rising junior Zion Grady, who is considered a five-star prospect and the No. 1 defensive end in the 2024 class.

This was Grady's second trip to Tallahassee and he got to see a lot more of what the school had to offer. He was previously at Florida State for the season-opening win against Duquesne and he earned an offer from the program on the same day.

"It was exciting. They showed me around the place," Grady said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I liked it very much."

"I seen the campus today," Grady continued. "I didn't really get to see the campus last time so that was new."

Throughout the trip, Grady spent time with defensive ends coach John Papuchis, senior offensive analyst Austin Tucker (who has ties to the state of Alabama), and senior defensive analyst Shane Burnham.

The Alabama native got a better idea from Papuchis of how the Seminoles utilize their defensive ends. Papuchis gave him a couple of tips.

"I like the way they use their defensive ends," Grady said. "They try to get them one on one matchups a lot to get them to the quarterback."

"He was just showing me things that would help me out with my game like pass-rusher wise," Grady continued. "Telling me to have four moves in mind when I'm on the field, stuff like that."

Prior to the conclusion of the trip, Grady met with head coach Mike Norvell in his office. The realness of the entire coaching staff stood out to him during the visit.

"He just wanted to tell me to keep my head focused," Grady said. "Stay on a good track and all of that type of stuff."

Grady plans to get out and see places this offseason. He wants to see "anybody that wants to see me" and has plans to return to Florida State later in the year.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 4 overall prospect, the No. 1 EDGE, and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

