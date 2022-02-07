Florida State announces four new off-field staff hires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State has hired four off-field staff

members, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday. Darrick Yray

(pronounced Ray) is the Seminoles' new general manager of personnel,

Gabe Fertitta (pronounced fur-tee-tah) is joining as a senior offensive

analyst, Greg Moss as defensive analyst and Carol Moore as executive

assistant and office manager.

"I'm looking forward to the impact these individuals will have on our

program," Norvell said. "This is a tremendous opportunity to enhance our

support staff and continue elevating our personnel department. Darrick,

Gabe, Greg and Carol have proven themselves to be elite in their

professional roles while also caring deeply about student-athlete

success. They will help us continue to pursue the highest standards in

every area of our program."

Yray joins Florida State after seven years at Oregon State, most

recently as director of player personnel. He also served as director of

recruiting operations, coordinator of on-campus recruiting and assistant

director of player personnel for the Beavers. Oregon State's 2022

signing class was the highest-rated nationally for OSU since 2011, and

the 2021 team produced 17 All-Pac-12 recognitions, the program's most

since 2008, while advancing to a bowl game for the first time since

2013.

He was responsible for managing all aspects of Oregon State's recruiting

operation, including identifying potential student-athletes and

scheduling official and unofficial visits to campus, while also serving

as the Beavers' pro liaison.

Prior to his time in Corvallis, Yray spent four years as an offensive

assistant and three as assistant director of football operations at

Fresno State. He was the pro liaison with the Bulldogs along with his

recruiting, team travel, player personnel and other operations duties.

As an offensive assistant, he was tasked with preparing scouting

reports, charts, film breakdown, academics and special teams. In 2010,

Yray was a guest coach with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders working

with special teams and the defensive line.

Yray earned his bachelor's degree in communications from Fresno State in

2011 and completed his master's degree in kinesiology at Fresno State in

2013. He is married to Minda McCullough.

Fertitta spent the 2021 season at Louisville as a quality control

assistant following an incredibly successful run as head coach at

Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Fertitta was 43-8 in four seasons leading Catholic, taking the Bears to

the state championship game all four years and winning state titles in

2017 and 2020. He was twice named District 5-5A Coach of the Year. He

also was head coach at St. Stanislaus on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi

for three seasons, including a 12-1 record with a trip to the third

round of the state playoffs in 2013, and has a 59-25 overall record as a

high school coach.

He gained collegiate coaching experience as offensive coordinator at

Itawamba Community College in 2010, with current FSU offensive

coordinator Alex Atkins coaching offensive line, and as a graduate

assistant at Mississippi College in 2005. Fertitta played at Mississippi

College, where he graduated cum laude with his bachelor's degree in

English in 2005 and completed his master's degree in English education

in 2010.

Fertitta and his wife, Charity, have three daughters, Claire, Olivia and

Madelyn.

Moss brings nine years of collegiate coaching experience and seven

seasons as a high school coach to the FSU staff. He most recently was

defensive backs coach at Charleston Southern for three seasons and added

special teams coordinator duties for the 2021 campaign.

In his first season at Charleston Southern, the Buccaneers grabbed 14

interceptions and had the No. 21 pass defense in FCS. Evan Cruz broke

the single-season program record with 14 pass breakups, and Cody Cline

was named first-team all-conference and the conference's Defensive

Freshman of the Year. Cline continued his development and was named a

Sophomore All-American and first-team all-conference after the spring

2021 season. Prior to CSU, Moss was defensive coordinator at Miami Carol

City High School for two seasons. He also has experience coaching at

Nova High School in Davie and Miramar High School.

Moss spent five seasons on staff at FIU, his alma mater, serving as

secondary coach in 2015 and 2016 after three years as a quality control

coach. He was a defensive team captain and voted FIU's Special Teams

Player of the Year in 2003 after breaking numerous kickoff and punt

return records. Following his collegiate career, Moss played four

seasons in the CFL. He played in the 2007 Grey Cup as a member of the

Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was named the Ottawa Renegades' Rookie of the

Year in 2005.

He was a Dean's List honoree in the classroom and earned his bachelor's

degree in physical education and sports management from FIU in 2005 and

completed his master's degree in sports administration from St. Thomas

University in 2013. Moss and his wife, Shaun, have three daughters, Sai,

Taylor and Kyndall.

Moore is a veteran athletics administrator and returns to the football

staff after four years as the administrative specialist and office

manager for FSU's Student Athlete Academic Services.

She began her tenure with the football program in 1985 when she was the

administrator for defensive coaches and became the primary administrator

in the recruiting office from 1987-92 before working with the offensive

coaches from 1992-96. She was the program assistant for recruiting from

1996-2003 and then became the office administrator for football

operations until her move to academics in 2018.

Moore is a Tallahassee native who graduated from North Florida Christian

School and Tallahassee Community College. She is married to Matt Ayer

and has two children, Ansley and Brandon.

