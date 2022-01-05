Florida State offers 2023 running back from St. Thomas Aquinas

Florida State isn’t wasting time evaluating 2023 prospects now that early signing day is over. One of the newest offers extended is to St. Thomas Aquinas running back Xavier Terrell.

Xavier Terrell is rated as a 3-star running back prospect in the early 2023 class rantings. Originally from North Carolina, Terrell played his first two years at IMG in Bradenton, FL. He moved over to St. Thomas for his junior year, splitting carries with a talented backfield and helping them win a state championship.

His strong junior season is starting to catch the attention of college coaches all over the country as he has 7 offers with others talking to him.

“Things have picked up after my junior year and I’m running track this year to show coaches I have the speed for the next level,” Terrell said. “ I have offers from Kansas, Campbell, Tulane, Miami - OH, Maryland, FSU, and a few others. Mississippi State, Louisville, Colorado are talking to me right now and Miami-OH and FSU invited me to upcoming Junior Days.”

“I feel when my number was called I made the most of every opportunity given to me,” Terrell continued. “At STA the depth at the running back position is deep. We had a senior Anthony Hankerson who led us, another junior Gemari Sands, and a sophomore, Jordan Lyles. The coaches did a great job of rotating all of us and keeping our team in the best situation to win games.”

Terrell is a former teammate of 2022 FSU signee Julian Armella.

“Julian, ain’t I think him and our offensive line played a huge part in our success along with our defense,” said Terrell. “He a cool guy. The Offensive line is the heart and soul of the offense and I am proud to be a part of the brotherhood.”

Mike Norvell’s offense has produced quality running backs that have gone on to excel in the NFL. Xavier offers the versatility that Norvell likes.

“I’m good at using my explosiveness and getting out of the backfield catching the ball,” Terrell said. “Coach Johnson offered me and I also talked to Coach Dugans. Coach Johnson said they like how I make defenders miss and that I use my speed well. I like how Coach Norvell uses his backs. Since I got offered from FSU I’ve gotten a lot of love from fans.”

The type of offensive system a college runs is important for Xavier.

“I want to play in a multi-dimensional offense, one that uses backs several ways,” Terrell said. “I like to run the ball, but I like to show coaches they can use me in the slot too. I like getting out and catching the ball. Schools that take a chance on me and how they use their backs is important for when I decide (on a college).”

Terrell ran for 597 yards on just 50 carries and 9 scores.

Stay tuned as we will catch up with Xavier after he attends FSU’s Junior Day later this month.

