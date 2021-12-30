Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Florida State offers defensive line transfer from Hawaii

    The 'Noles are looking for help on the defensive line.
    Florida State’s focus on the transfer portal this off-season continued Wednesday as they offered former Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah La’ulu.

    The 2018 signee from Las Vegas, NV has earned a slew of offers since he entered the portal. FSU joins UCLA, USC, Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Washington, Miami, and others as programs vying for this versatile lineman.

    READ MORE: FOX's Shannon Sharpe gives a bold statement regarding former Florida State defensive back

    At 6’6”, 280 pounds, La’ulu can line up inside on passing downs while also being a strong side defensive end in sub-packages. La’ulu started 18 games for the Rainbows in his career at Hawaii, gathering nearly 60 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for loss.

    According to Pro Football Focus, La’ulu played inside on 34% of his snaps in 2021, proving to be a force with 40 quarterback pressures on the season.

    READ MORE: Former Florida State quarterback picks up offer from Big 10 school

    La’ulu has two years of eligibility remaining. We will try to reach out for more on the latest offer from Mike Norvell and his staff.

