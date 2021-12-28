Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Former Florida State quarterback picks up offer from Big 10 school

    The former Seminole picked up his second offer since entering the transfer portal.
    Author:

    Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy left the program prior to the conclusion of the 2021 season to enter the transfer portal and explore his options elsewhere. Since then, Purdy has been offered by fellow ACC member Pittsburgh after an in-home visit with former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. He took an official visit to Pennsylvania earlier in December to visit the Panthers' campus.

    READ MORE: Contracts set to expire for two Florida State assistants in January

    On Monday, Purdy's interest continued to grow as he picked up an offer from Nebraska. The aforementioned Whipple, who offered Purdy at Pittsburgh, is now the offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach for the Cornhuskers.

    To this point, the Arizona native's only offers are from Pittsburgh and Nebraska. It remains to be seen if Purdy tries to visit Lincoln before his upcoming decision. More schools could still join the race but it would need to be in the near future. By all accounts, Purdy plans to enroll at his new college in January to go through spring practice.

    READ MORE: Florida State's two newest receivers dominate as high school teammates

    Purdy only saw action in one game for the Seminoles during the 2021 season. He completed 5/5 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns in relief duty during a 59-3 victory over Massachusetts. He finished his time in garnet and gold by completing 55.2% of his passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns to one interception.

    No image description

    READ MORE: Former Florida State star activated by Los Angeles Rams

    Nebraska lost four-year starter Adrian Martinez to the transfer portal a few weeks ago. Martinez was the program's all-time leader in total offense so head coach Scott Frost has a hole to fill at quarterback. 

    Will Purdy end up being Martinez's replacement?

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles?

