Florida State on top for 2023 OL Kelton Smith

Smith named the Seminoles his leader following the conclusion of his visit on Sunday.

While there were a ton of recruits on Saturday for Florida State's first practice of the spring and junior day event, the visit continued into the following day for a number of prospects. 2023 offensive lineman Kelton Smith got a late start on Saturday so he decided to stick around into Sunday. The trip marked the second time that he had been on campus since the new year.

“It was great," Smith said. "I had a good time and I got to learn some new things today."

It was a special visit for Smith because it was actually his mother's birthday weekend. He appreciated that she took the time to come with him on the visit.

“She had a great time on her birthday," Smith said. "She took time out of her day to take this visit with me.”

While he didn't get to watch spring practice on Saturday due to arriving late, Smith still got a chance to learn about how things went. He enjoyed seeing how close the coaches and players are with one another.

“We saw how they coach and the relationship they have with their players," Smith said. "It was a great experience to see them work hard on and off the field. They’re learning some new things from coach Atkins.”

On Sunday, Smith and his mother sat down for a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell. The conversation was a highlight of the weekend.

“It was great," Smith said. "I really love the man. He just loves me so much, shows so much respect, I like it down here.”

The coaching staff's ability to connect with Smith and his mother is something that has Florida State standing out. They make sure to stay in contact with him often.

"The relationship they keep with me and my mom," Smith said. Every time we get on the phone, we're talking about something I need to work on and watching film."

"They're great," Smith continued. "They love me, they always make sure I'm good and take care of me. They always tell me to push it through it, work hard, and stay focused."

Coming out of the visit, Smith said that the Seminoles are currently the favorite in his recruitment. He has seen what he needed to see from FSU.

“They’re probably my top pick right now," Smith said. "If I had to pick right now it would probably be them, they’re my top pick.”

The Georgia native is looking to play with his high school teammate, defensive end Darron Reed, at the next level. Florida State is one of the favorites for Reed as well.

Smith is being recruited as an offensive guard by Florida State. He has no qualms about moving inside in college.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman has upcoming visits to Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisville with plans to return to Florida State for the spring game on April 9. Smith will release a top-five on May 8 or 9 for his dad's birthday.

