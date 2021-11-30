Florida State Seminoles offer FIU transfer offensive tackle

The Florida State Seminoles are expected to pursue multiple transfers this offseason in the continuing quest of flipping the talent on the roster. On Tuesday morning, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to transfer offensive tackle Miles Frazier. The redshirt freshman started one game in 2020 before developing into FIU's full-time starter at left tackle this season.

Since announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal less than 24 hours ago, Frazier has already picked up offers from Miami, Purdue, East Carolina, Miss State, Virginia, Arizona State, Iowa State, Syracuse, and FSU, among others. In total, he's already had at least 21 offers come his way.

Interestingly enough, Florida State has already had success with one FIU transfer tackle during head coach Mike Norvell's time in Tallahassee. Starting offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor chose to spend the final two seasons of his college career with the Seminoles. Love-Taylor was named an ACC Honorable Mention after starting 10 games at guard in 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 304-pound prospect can play outside at tackle or inside at guard wherever he ends up. Frazier is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately.

Florida State will lose Love-Taylor, Brady Scott, and Baveon Johnson this offseason. The Seminoles have already added one transfer offensive lineman to the class in Bless Harris. They also have five offensive linemen committed in the class of two.

It's clear that there is a big focus on continuing to establish depth on the front five.

