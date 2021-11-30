Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Florida State Seminoles offer FIU transfer offensive tackle

    The Seminoles offered a highly-sought after transfer on Tuesday morning.
    Author:

    The Florida State Seminoles are expected to pursue multiple transfers this offseason in the continuing quest of flipping the talent on the roster. On Tuesday morning, the Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to transfer offensive tackle Miles Frazier. The redshirt freshman started one game in 2020 before developing into FIU's full-time starter at left tackle this season.

    Since announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal less than 24 hours ago, Frazier has already picked up offers from Miami, Purdue, East Carolina, Miss State, Virginia, Arizona State, Iowa State, Syracuse, and FSU, among others. In total, he's already had at least 21 offers come his way. 

    READ MORE: Florida State offensive line commit shuts down recruitment

    Interestingly enough, Florida State has already had success with one FIU transfer tackle during head coach Mike Norvell's time in Tallahassee. Starting offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor chose to spend the final two seasons of his college career with the Seminoles. Love-Taylor was named an ACC Honorable Mention after starting 10 games at guard in 2021.

    The 6-foot-5, 304-pound prospect can play outside at tackle or inside at guard wherever he ends up. Frazier is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining and will be able to play immediately. 

    No image description

    READ MORE: PFF names Jermaine Johnson ACC Defensive Player of the Year

    Florida State will lose Love-Taylor, Brady Scott, and Baveon Johnson this offseason. The Seminoles have already added one transfer offensive lineman to the class in Bless Harris. They also have five offensive linemen committed in the class of two.

    It's clear that there is a big focus on continuing to establish depth on the front five.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_14034951
    Recruiting

    Florida State Seminoles offer FIU transfer offensive tackle

    54 seconds ago
    Harden-Reggie-768x960
    Football

    Florida State walk-on wide receiver enters Transfer Portal

    16 hours ago
    IMG_3733
    Football

    PFF names Jermaine Johnson ACC Defensive Player of the Year

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17010369
    Recruiting

    Former Oklahoma star quarterback enters Transfer Portal

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17198789 (1)
    Football

    Robinson Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17108363
    Football

    Milton Named ACC Piccolo Award Winner

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17182583
    Basketball

    Florida State Basketball to be without three scholarship players against Purdue

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17252380
    Pro Noles

    Report: Dalvin Cook suffers shoulder injury

    Nov 29, 2021