Four offensive linemen that Florida State should focus on after Roderick Kearney's flip

Florida State's recruiting class took a hit on Monday evening with the decommitment and flip of four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney. The move didn't come as much of a surprise considering that Kearney has visited Gainesville multiple times this fall and removed mentions of his FSU pledge from social media a while back. This continues a trend of confusing recruitments for the Seminoles as the Orange Park High School product noted that he didn't feel genuiness from the Gators during his original decision. He ended up with them anyway.

Regardless, Kearney's defection leaves the Seminoles with just one commitment along the offensive line in the 2023 class; top-100 offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. After adding six high school prospects last cycle, it's possible that Florida State could push for three to five this time around due to a percieved drop-off in talent in the next class. That doesn't count potential transfer portal additions.

Here are four prospects at the high school or junior college level that the Seminoles should hone in on with less than two months remaining until the Early Signing Period.

1. DJ Chester, Eagles Landing Christian Academy (GA)

Chester is the top remaining target for Florida State along the offensive line in the 2023 class. Offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins believes that he can play center, guard, or offensive tackle at the next level. That's something that the Seminoles will figure out if they can land his signature.

The Georgia native earned an offer from the 'Noles during an unofficial visit for the spring game. He camped at the school twice this summer to work directly with Atkins. Chester has returned two more times this fall for unofficial visits (Boston College, Clemson) and plans to take an official visit to Florida State at some point in December.

FSU is jockeying with LSU, Ole Miss, Michigan, Auburn and others for Chester. The Seminoles might have an edge due to Atkins' longstanding relationship with the four-star prospect.

2. Christopher Otto, Key West High School (FL)

The Seminoles offered Otto in May and hosted him for a workout at the Seminole Showcase. During the event, he spent time learning from Atkins and defensive line coach Odell Haggins on both sides of the ball. Like Chester, Otto could be another player that the coaching staff brings in and then places in the best position after further evaluation.

There's a lot to like about his tenacity and his frame - he stands at 6-foot-5, 290-pounds. Outside of football, Otto is also a wrestler and he has an extremely sharp mind. He holds offers from Harvard, Yale, and Princeton.

The Florida native even officially visited Princeton over the summer as he wants to major in film. Along with Florida State, Syracuse, Maryland, Vanderbilt, and Rutgers are a couple programs that are pursuing Otto. Expect the Seminoles to land an official visit later this season.

3. Caden Jones, De La Salle High School (LA)

Texas A&M and Florida have taken the lead for Jones in recent months but Florida State may kick the tires on the Lousiana native with Kearney no longer in the fold. He was last on campus in June where he worked out directly with Atkins. Jones took an unofficial visit to College Station prior to the season and made an unofficial trip to Gainesville in October.

The 6-foot-8, 305-pound prospect released a top-five in August and the 'Noles made the cut. This is another recruitment where Atkins gives Florida State a chance if the program wants to revisit things with Jones.

4. Keyshawn Blackstock, Coffeyville Community College (KS)

A new name to know - Florida State recently offered Blackstock on Thursday, October 20. The highly-sought after junior college offensive lineman has reported nearly 40 offers and the majority of them have come since the beginning of the fall. Blackstock is expected to graduate in December and enroll at his next stop in January with three years to play two.

The Georgia native took an unofficial visit to UTSA over the summer. He was at Illinois for an official visit last weekend for the Fighting Illini's victory against Minnesota. Auburn is another program that has begun to turn up the heat on Blackstock.

It remains to be seen how interested he is in the Seminoles. However, it's quite a coincidence that Atkins would extend an offer to a trending offensive lineman on the eve of Kearney's decommit from Florida State.

FSU still holds 15 verbal commitments in its 2023 class. The haul ranks No. 19 in the country according to 247Sports.

