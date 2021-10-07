    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    FSU commits/top targets in action: Oct. 7-9

    Jerrale Powers, Daughtry Richardson, Trevion Williams, and Omar Graham are among multiple FSU commits with games this week.
    Author:

    We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.

    NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

    2022

    QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

    Week 7: BYE

    Current record: 5-0

    RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

    No Game

    Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

    WR Jaleel Skinner

    Week 7: BYE

    Current record: 5-0

    WR Kevin Coleman

    Week 7: St. Mary's vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Saturday, 10/9 at 1:00 (central)

    WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

    Week 7: BYE

    Current record: 6-0

    TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

    Week 6: Duncanville at Lake Ridge High School

    Current record: 3-1

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Independence vs Potomac Falls High School

    Current record: 5-0

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

    OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)

    Week 7: BYE

    Current record: 5-0

    OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

    Week 8: BYE

    Current record: 6-1

    OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Brunswick at Statesboro High School

    Current record: 6-0

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

    Week 6: LaFayette vs Horseshoe Bend High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)

    OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

    Week 6: Miami Central vs Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School

    Current record: 4-2

    When: Thursday, 10/7 at 7:00

    OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

    Week 6: Duncanville at Lake Ridge High School

    Current record: 3-1

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

    OL Julian Armella

    Week 6: St. Thomas Aquinas at South Plantation High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

    DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Fletcher at Ribault High School

    Current record: 2-3

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 6:30

    DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Crystal Springs at McLaurin High School

    Current record: 4-2

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)

    DE Marvin Jones Jr.

    Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    DE Nyjalik Kelly

    Week 7: BYE

    Current record: 6-0

    DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

    Sitting out senior season.

    DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Homestead vs Hialeah High School

    Current record: 4-1

    When: Friday, 10/7 at 7:30

    LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

    Week 6: Stranahan vs Boynton Beach High School

    Current record: 4-1

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

    LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

    Week 8: BYE

    Current record: 6-1

    LB Wesley Bissainthe

    No image description

    Week 6: Miami Central vs Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School

    Current record: 4-2

    When: Thursday, 10/7 at 7:00

    LB Daniel Martin

    Week 7: Marietta at North Paulding High School

    Current record: 3-2

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 6:30

    DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

    Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

    DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Lake Gibson vs Pasco High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/9 at 7:30

    DB Earl Little Jr.

    Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    ATH Kendrick Law

    Week 6: Captain Shreve vs Benton High School

    Current record: 5-0

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)

    2023

    QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

    Week 8: Ravenwood vs Centennial High School

    Current record: 5-2

    Where: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)

    WR Jalen Brown

    Week 7: BYE

    Current record: 5-0

    WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Vero Beach vs John Carroll Catholic High School

    Current record: 4-1

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

    WR Santana Fleming

    Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    WR Adam Hopkins

    Week 7: Thomas County Central vs Westover High School

    Current record: 4-2

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Mosley at Navarre High School

    Current record: 6-0

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 (central)

    OL Johnny Williams

    Week 7: Northeast vs Southwest High School

    Current record: 4-1

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

    Week 7: BYE

    Current record: 5-0

    DL Darron Reed

    Week 8: BYE

    Current record: 5-1

    DL Gabe Harris

    Week 7: Thomas County Central vs Westover High School

    Current record: 4-2

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    DB Cormani McClain

    Week 7: Lake Gibson vs Pasco High School

    Current record: 3-3

    When: Friday, 10/9 at 7:30

    DB Michael Daugherty

    Week 8: BYE

    Current record: 5-2

    DB Makari Vickers

    Week 7: St. John Paul II vs Graceville High School

    Current record: 3-2

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

    2024

    RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

    Week 7: Dougherty at Bainbridge High School

    Current record: 5-0

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    TE Landen Thomas

    Week 8: Colquitt County vs Alcovy High School

    Current record: 5-1

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

    DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

    Week 6: Blountstown vs North Florida Christian High School

    Current record: 4-1

    When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

