FSU commits/top targets in action: Oct. 7-9

We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.
NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 5-0
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
No Game
Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.
WR Jaleel Skinner
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 5-0
WR Kevin Coleman
Week 7: St. Mary's vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Current record: 5-1
When: Saturday, 10/9 at 1:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 6-0
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Week 6: Duncanville at Lake Ridge High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Week 7: Independence vs Potomac Falls High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00
OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 5-0
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Week 8: BYE
Current record: 6-1
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Week 8: Brunswick at Statesboro High School
Current record: 6-0
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
Week 6: LaFayette vs Horseshoe Bend High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Week 6: Miami Central vs Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School
Current record: 4-2
When: Thursday, 10/7 at 7:00
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Week 6: Duncanville at Lake Ridge High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 p.m. (central)
OL Julian Armella
Week 6: St. Thomas Aquinas at South Plantation High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Week 7: Fletcher at Ribault High School
Current record: 2-3
When: Friday, 10/8 at 6:30
DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)
Week 7: Crystal Springs at McLaurin High School
Current record: 4-2
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 6-0
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Week 7: Homestead vs Hialeah High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/7 at 7:30
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Week 6: Stranahan vs Boynton Beach High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Week 8: BYE
Current record: 6-1
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Week 6: Miami Central vs Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School
Current record: 4-2
When: Thursday, 10/7 at 7:00
LB Daniel Martin
Week 7: Marietta at North Paulding High School
Current record: 3-2
When: Friday, 10/8 at 6:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Week 7: Lake Gibson vs Pasco High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/9 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
ATH Kendrick Law
Week 6: Captain Shreve vs Benton High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Week 8: Ravenwood vs Centennial High School
Current record: 5-2
Where: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 5-0
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Week 7: Vero Beach vs John Carroll Catholic High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00
WR Santana Fleming
Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
WR Adam Hopkins
Week 7: Thomas County Central vs Westover High School
Current record: 4-2
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Week 7: Mosley at Navarre High School
Current record: 6-0
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 (central)
OL Johnny Williams
Week 7: Northeast vs Southwest High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 5-0
DL Darron Reed
Week 8: BYE
Current record: 5-1
DL Gabe Harris
Week 7: Thomas County Central vs Westover High School
Current record: 4-2
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
DB Cormani McClain
Week 7: Lake Gibson vs Pasco High School
Current record: 3-3
When: Friday, 10/9 at 7:30
DB Michael Daugherty
Week 8: BYE
Current record: 5-2
DB Makari Vickers
Week 7: St. John Paul II vs Graceville High School
Current record: 3-2
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Week 7: Dougherty at Bainbridge High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas
Week 8: Colquitt County vs Alcovy High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Week 6: Blountstown vs North Florida Christian High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00
