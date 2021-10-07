FSU commits/top targets in action: Oct. 7-9

Jerrale Powers, Daughtry Richardson, Trevion Williams, and Omar Graham are among multiple FSU commits with games this week.

We're getting later into the high school football season for most players around the country. That means the stakes are even higher on Friday night as teams push to make the playoffs.

NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 5-0

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

No Game

Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

WR Jaleel Skinner

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 5-0

WR Kevin Coleman

Week 7: St. Mary's vs Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Current record: 5-1

When: Saturday, 10/9 at 1:00 (central)

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 6-0

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Week 6: Duncanville at Lake Ridge High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Week 7: Independence vs Potomac Falls High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 5-0

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

Week 8: BYE

Current record: 6-1

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Week 8: Brunswick at Statesboro High School

Current record: 6-0

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

Week 6: LaFayette vs Horseshoe Bend High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

Week 6: Miami Central vs Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School

Current record: 4-2

When: Thursday, 10/7 at 7:00

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Week 6: Duncanville at Lake Ridge High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 p.m. (central)

OL Julian Armella

Week 6: St. Thomas Aquinas at South Plantation High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Week 7: Fletcher at Ribault High School

Current record: 2-3

When: Friday, 10/8 at 6:30

DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)

Week 7: Crystal Springs at McLaurin High School

Current record: 4-2

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 6-0

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

Week 7: Homestead vs Hialeah High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/7 at 7:30

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Week 6: Stranahan vs Boynton Beach High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

Week 8: BYE

Current record: 6-1

LB Wesley Bissainthe

Week 6: Miami Central vs Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School

Current record: 4-2

When: Thursday, 10/7 at 7:00

LB Daniel Martin

Week 7: Marietta at North Paulding High School

Current record: 3-2

When: Friday, 10/8 at 6:30

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Hunter is expected to miss the rest of his senior season with a high ankle injury.

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Week 7: Lake Gibson vs Pasco High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/9 at 7:30

DB Earl Little Jr.

Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

ATH Kendrick Law

Week 6: Captain Shreve vs Benton High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Week 8: Ravenwood vs Centennial High School

Current record: 5-2

Where: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00 (central)

WR Jalen Brown

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 5-0

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Week 7: Vero Beach vs John Carroll Catholic High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

WR Santana Fleming

Week 7: American Heritage at Trinity Christian High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

WR Adam Hopkins

Week 7: Thomas County Central vs Westover High School

Current record: 4-2

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

Week 7: Mosley at Navarre High School

Current record: 6-0

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30 (central)

OL Johnny Williams

Week 7: Northeast vs Southwest High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 5-0

DL Darron Reed

Week 8: BYE

Current record: 5-1

DL Gabe Harris

Week 7: Thomas County Central vs Westover High School

Current record: 4-2

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

DB Cormani McClain

Week 7: Lake Gibson vs Pasco High School

Current record: 3-3

When: Friday, 10/9 at 7:30

DB Michael Daugherty

Week 8: BYE

Current record: 5-2

DB Makari Vickers

Week 7: St. John Paul II vs Graceville High School

Current record: 3-2

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Week 7: Dougherty at Bainbridge High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

TE Landen Thomas

Week 8: Colquitt County vs Alcovy High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:30

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Week 6: Blountstown vs North Florida Christian High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/8 at 7:00

