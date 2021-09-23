FSU commits/top targets in action: Sept. 23-25

High School football is approaching the midseason for most players around the country. NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
Week 5: IMG Academy at Central High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Saturday, 9/25 at 5:00
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
No Game
Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.
WR Jaleel Skinner
Week 5: IMG Academy at Central High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Saturday, 9/25 at 5:00
WR Kevin Coleman
Week 5: St. Mary's vs Lutheran High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Week 5: Dillard vs South Plantation High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Saturday, 9/25 at 7:00
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Week 5: Duncanville vs Midway High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Week 5: Independence at Dominion High School
Current record: 4-0
Where: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)
Week 5: IMG Academy at Central High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Saturday, 9/25 at 5:00
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Week 6: Lee County at Warner Robbins High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Week 6: Brunswick vs Glynn Academy
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
Week 5: LaFayette at Dadeville High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Week 6: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Thursday, 9/23 at 7:00
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Week 5: Duncanville vs Midway High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
OL Elijah Pritchett
Week 6: BYE
Current record: 4-1
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 1-3
DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)
Week 5: Crystal Springs at Port Gibson High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Week 5: American Heritage vs Hallandale Chargers
Current record: 1-3
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Week 4: Dillard vs South Plantation High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Saturday, 9/25 at 7:00
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Week 5: Homestead vs Mater Academy Charter
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Week 5: Stranahan vs Boyd Anderson High School
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Week 6: Lee County at Warner Robbins High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Week 6: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Thursday, 9/23 at 7:00
LB Daniel Martin
Week 5: Marietta vs Brookwood High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Week 6: Collins Hill vs East Coweta High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Week 5: Lake Gibson vs Riverview Sarasota High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
Week 5: American Heritage vs Hallandale Chargers
Current record: 1-3
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
ATH Kendrick Law
Week 3: Captain Shreve at Southwood High School
Current record: 3-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Week 6: Ravenwood at Hendersonville High School
Current record: 4-1
Where: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
Week 5: Gulliver Prep vs Dade Christian
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Week 5: Vero Beach at Westwood
Current record: 2-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
WR Santana Fleming
Week 5: American Heritage vs Hallandale Chargers
Current record: 1-3
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
WR Adam Hopkins
Week 6: Thomas County Central at Callaway High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Week 5: Mosley at Mobile Christian High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
OL Payton Kirkland
Week 5: Dr. Phillips at Lake Mary High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
OL Johnny Williams
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 3-1
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Week 5: Gulliver Prep vs Dade Christian
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
DL Darron Reed
Week 6: BYE
Current record: 4-1
DL Gabe Harris
Week 6: Thomas County Central at Callaway High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
DB Cormani McClain
Week 5: Lake Gibson vs Riverview Sarasota High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
DB Tony Mitchell
Week 6: Thompson at Mountain Brook High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)
DB Michael Daugherty
Week 6: Grayson at Mill Creek High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
DB Makari Vickers
Week 5: St. John Paul II at Sneads High School
Current record: 2-2
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 4-0
TE Landen Thomas (FSU commit)
Week 6: Colquitt County vs Northside High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 4-0
