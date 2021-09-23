FSU commits/top targets in action: Sept. 23-25

Tracking who, when, and where Florida State's commitments/top targets will be playing this week.

High School football is approaching the midseason for most players around the country. NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

Week 5: IMG Academy at Central High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Saturday, 9/25 at 5:00

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

No Game

Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

WR Jaleel Skinner

Week 5: IMG Academy at Central High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Saturday, 9/25 at 5:00

WR Kevin Coleman

Week 5: St. Mary's vs Lutheran High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Week 5: Dillard vs South Plantation High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Saturday, 9/25 at 7:00

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Week 5: Duncanville vs Midway High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Week 5: Independence at Dominion High School

Current record: 4-0

Where: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)

Week 5: IMG Academy at Central High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Saturday, 9/25 at 5:00

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

Week 6: Lee County at Warner Robbins High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Week 6: Brunswick vs Glynn Academy

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

Week 5: LaFayette at Dadeville High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

Week 6: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Thursday, 9/23 at 7:00

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Week 5: Duncanville vs Midway High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

OL Elijah Pritchett

Week 6: BYE

Current record: 4-1

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 1-3

DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)

Week 5: Crystal Springs at Port Gibson High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Week 5: American Heritage vs Hallandale Chargers

Current record: 1-3

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Week 4: Dillard vs South Plantation High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Saturday, 9/25 at 7:00

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

Week 5: Homestead vs Mater Academy Charter

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Week 5: Stranahan vs Boyd Anderson High School

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

Week 6: Lee County at Warner Robbins High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

LB Wesley Bissainthe

Week 6: Miami Central vs North Miami Beach High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Thursday, 9/23 at 7:00

LB Daniel Martin

Week 5: Marietta vs Brookwood High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Week 6: Collins Hill vs East Coweta High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Week 5: Lake Gibson vs Riverview Sarasota High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

DB Earl Little Jr.

Week 5: American Heritage vs Hallandale Chargers

Current record: 1-3

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

ATH Kendrick Law

Week 3: Captain Shreve at Southwood High School

Current record: 3-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Week 6: Ravenwood at Hendersonville High School

Current record: 4-1

Where: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

WR Jalen Brown

Week 5: Gulliver Prep vs Dade Christian

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Week 5: Vero Beach at Westwood

Current record: 2-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

WR Santana Fleming

Week 5: American Heritage vs Hallandale Chargers

Current record: 1-3

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

WR Adam Hopkins

Week 6: Thomas County Central at Callaway High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

Week 5: Mosley at Mobile Christian High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

OL Payton Kirkland

Week 5: Dr. Phillips at Lake Mary High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

OL Johnny Williams

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 3-1

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

Week 5: Gulliver Prep vs Dade Christian

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

DL Darron Reed

Week 6: BYE

Current record: 4-1

DL Gabe Harris

Week 6: Thomas County Central at Callaway High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

DB Cormani McClain

Week 5: Lake Gibson vs Riverview Sarasota High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

DB Tony Mitchell

Week 6: Thompson at Mountain Brook High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00 (central)

DB Michael Daugherty

Week 6: Grayson at Mill Creek High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

DB Makari Vickers

Week 5: St. John Paul II at Sneads High School

Current record: 2-2

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:00

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 4-0

TE Landen Thomas (FSU commit)

Week 6: Colquitt County vs Northside High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 9/24 at 7:30

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 4-0

