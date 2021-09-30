FSU commits/top targets in action: Sept. 30-Oct. 1

High School football is approaching the midseason for most players around the country. NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.

2022

QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)

Week 6: BYE

Current record: 5-0

RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)

No Game

Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.

WR Jaleel Skinner

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 5-0

WR Kevin Coleman

Week 6: St. Mary's vs St. Dominic High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)

WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)

Week 6: Dillard at Nova High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 3-1

TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)

Week 6: BYE

Current record: 5-0

OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)

Week 6: BYE

Current record: 5-0

OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)

Week 7: Lee County vs North Miami Beach High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)

Week 7: Brunswick vs South Effingham

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)

Week 5: LaFayette vs Ranburne High School

Current record: 2-3

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)

OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)

Week 6: Miami Central vs Northwestern High School

Current record: 3-2

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)

Week 5: BYE

Current record: 3-1

OL Julian Armella

Week 6: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Cooper City High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)

Week 6: Fletcher vs Atlantic Coast High School

Current record: 1-3

When: Friday, 10/1 at 6:30

DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)

Week 5: Crystal Springs vs Raleigh High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

Week 5: American Heritage vs Cardinal Gibbons High School

Current record: 2-3

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

DE Nyjalik Kelly

Week 6: Dillard at Nova High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)

Sitting out senior season.

DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)

Week 6: Homestead at Southridge High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)

Week 5: Stranahan vs Jensen Beach High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)

Week 7: Lee County vs North Miami Beach High School

Current record: 5-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

LB Wesley Bissainthe

Week 6: Miami Central vs Northwestern High School

Current record: 3-2

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

LB Daniel Martin

Week 6: BYE

Current record: 3-2

DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)

Week 6: Collins Hill vs Peachtree Ridge High School

Current record: 6-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)

Week 6: Lake Gibson at George Jenkins High School

Current record: 2-3

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

DB Earl Little Jr.

Week 5: American Heritage vs Cardinal Gibbons High School

Current record: 2-3

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

ATH Kendrick Law

Week 5: Captain Shreve vs Parkway High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Thursday, 9/30 at 7:00 (central)

2023

QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)

Week 7: Ravenwood at Summit High School

Current record: 5-1

Where: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)

WR Jalen Brown

Week 6: Gulliver Prep vs Champagnat Catholic High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

Week 6: Vero Beach vs Centennial High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

WR Santana Fleming

Week 5: American Heritage vs Cardinal Gibbons High School

Current record: 2-3

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

WR Adam Hopkins

Week 6: Thomas County Central vs Monroe High School

Current record: 3-2

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)

Week 6: Mosley at Choctawhatchee High School

Current record: 5-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)

OL Johnny Williams

Week 6: Northeast at Washington County High School

Current record: 3-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)

Week 6: Gulliver Prep vs Champagnat Catholic High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

DL Darron Reed

Week 7: Carver vs LaGrange High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

DL Gabe Harris

Week 6: Thomas County Central vs Monroe High School

Current record: 3-2

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

DB Cormani McClain

Week 6: Lake Gibson at George Jenkins High School

Current record: 2-3

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

DB Michael Daugherty

Week 6: Grayson vs South Gwinnett High School

Current record: 4-1

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

DB Makari Vickers

Week 6: BYE

Current record: 3-2

2024

RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Week 6: Dougherty at Westover High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30

TE Landen Thomas (FSU commit)

Week 7: BYE

Current record: 5-1

DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)

Week 5: Blountstown at Holmes County High School

Current record: 4-0

When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook