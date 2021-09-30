FSU commits/top targets in action: Sept. 30-Oct. 1

High School football is approaching the midseason for most players around the country. NoleGameday has to put together a list of Florida State's commitments and top targets over multiple classes and who/where/when they'll be playing this week.
2022
QB AJ Duffy (FSU commit)
Week 6: BYE
Current record: 5-0
RB Rodney Hill (FSU commit)
No Game
Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury. It's possible that he returns for the last game but it's currently up in the air.
WR Jaleel Skinner
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 5-0
WR Kevin Coleman
Week 6: St. Mary's vs St. Dominic High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)
WR Devaughn Mortimer (FSU commit)
Week 6: Dillard at Nova High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
TE Jerrale Powers (FSU commit)
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 3-1
TE Brian Courtney (FSU commit)
Week 6: BYE
Current record: 5-0
OL Aliou Bah (FSU commit)
Week 6: BYE
Current record: 5-0
OL Qae’Shon Sapp (FSU commit)
Week 7: Lee County vs North Miami Beach High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
OL Kanaya Charlton (FSU commit)
Week 7: Brunswick vs South Effingham
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
OL Antavious Woody (FSU commit)
Week 5: LaFayette vs Ranburne High School
Current record: 2-3
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)
OL Daughtry Richardson (FSU commit)
Week 6: Miami Central vs Northwestern High School
Current record: 3-2
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
OL Jaylen Early (FSU commit)
Week 5: BYE
Current record: 3-1
OL Julian Armella
Week 6: St. Thomas Aquinas vs Cooper City High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
DE Aaron Hester (FSU commit)
Week 6: Fletcher vs Atlantic Coast High School
Current record: 1-3
When: Friday, 10/1 at 6:30
DE Trevion Williams (FSU commit)
Week 5: Crystal Springs vs Raleigh High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)
DE Marvin Jones Jr.
Week 5: American Heritage vs Cardinal Gibbons High School
Current record: 2-3
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
DE Nyjalik Kelly
Week 6: Dillard at Nova High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
DT Bishop Thomas (FSU commit)
Sitting out senior season.
DT Daniel Lyons (FSU commit)
Week 6: Homestead at Southridge High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
LB Omar Graham (FSU commit)
Week 5: Stranahan vs Jensen Beach High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
LB Jaron Willis (Georgia Tech commit)
Week 7: Lee County vs North Miami Beach High School
Current record: 5-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
LB Wesley Bissainthe
Week 6: Miami Central vs Northwestern High School
Current record: 3-2
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
LB Daniel Martin
Week 6: BYE
Current record: 3-2
DB Travis Hunter (FSU commit)
Week 6: Collins Hill vs Peachtree Ridge High School
Current record: 6-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
DB Sam McCall (FSU commit)
Week 6: Lake Gibson at George Jenkins High School
Current record: 2-3
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
DB Earl Little Jr.
Week 5: American Heritage vs Cardinal Gibbons High School
Current record: 2-3
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
ATH Kendrick Law
Week 5: Captain Shreve vs Parkway High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Thursday, 9/30 at 7:00 (central)
2023
QB Chris Parson (FSU commit)
Week 7: Ravenwood at Summit High School
Current record: 5-1
Where: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)
WR Jalen Brown
Week 6: Gulliver Prep vs Champagnat Catholic High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)
Week 6: Vero Beach vs Centennial High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
WR Santana Fleming
Week 5: American Heritage vs Cardinal Gibbons High School
Current record: 2-3
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
WR Adam Hopkins
Week 6: Thomas County Central vs Monroe High School
Current record: 3-2
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
TE Randy Pittman (FSU commit)
Week 6: Mosley at Choctawhatchee High School
Current record: 5-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00 (central)
OL Johnny Williams
Week 6: Northeast at Washington County High School
Current record: 3-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
DE Lamont Green Jr (FSU commit)
Week 6: Gulliver Prep vs Champagnat Catholic High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
DL Darron Reed
Week 7: Carver vs LaGrange High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
DL Gabe Harris
Week 6: Thomas County Central vs Monroe High School
Current record: 3-2
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
DB Cormani McClain
Week 6: Lake Gibson at George Jenkins High School
Current record: 2-3
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
DB Michael Daugherty
Week 6: Grayson vs South Gwinnett High School
Current record: 4-1
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
DB Makari Vickers
Week 6: BYE
Current record: 3-2
2024
RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Week 6: Dougherty at Westover High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:30
TE Landen Thomas (FSU commit)
Week 7: BYE
Current record: 5-1
DB Jordan Pride (FSU commit)
Week 5: Blountstown at Holmes County High School
Current record: 4-0
When: Friday, 10/1 at 7:00
Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter