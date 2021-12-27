Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    In-state defensive lineman lists Florida State Seminoles in top-5

    The 'Noles are in a good spot with the talented defensive lineman.
    Author:

    Florida State is continuing to try and build talent and depth at its defensive line. The biggest step for the Seminoles is staying ahead in next year's class and to build a reliable stable of linemen on the defensive side of the ball. Something like what offensive line coach Alex Atkins did on the other side for his line in the 2022 class. 

    One of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class released his top 5 on Christmas Eve night. John Walker from Kissimme, Florida put the 'Noles in his list along with Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and UCF. 

    The 6'4, 280-pound defensive lineman currently holds 30+ offers across the entire country. Walker visited the Florida State program during the summer on an unofficial visit. 

    No image description

    Per 247sports, Walker is ranked as the No. 12 defensive linemen in the 2023 class. With a full summer ahead filled with camps and competition, we'll keep an eye on his recruitment with Florida State and keep you updated at NoleGameday.com.

