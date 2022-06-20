Skip to main content

Jameis Winston's younger brother works out for Florida State's coaching staff

The rising high school freshman threw for the Seminoles' staff over the weekend.

Florida State's coaching staff is in the midst of a busy month of June. Over the past few weeks, the Seminoles have held various camps to get rising seniors and future prospects on campus for workouts. During the same period, the staff has hosted seven official visitors and that number is expected to more than double following this weekend.

Last weekend, the multitude of camps continued as Florida State held an Individual Camp and Kicking Camp on Friday. On Saturday, more recruits flocked to campus for another Individual Camp as well as a Quarterback Camp.

READ MORE: Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count

While the majority of prospects are players to monitor in the future, there was one name in Tallahassee that most fans will instantly recognize. 2026 quarterback Jonah Winston and a group of recruits from Alabama made the trip to Florida State to compete. 

Winston and his group participated in the final session of the Individual Camp. Jonah, a rising high school freshman, is the younger brother of Seminole Legend, Jameis Winston. Following a career at Florida State where Winston won a Heisman and a national championship, the last name is synonymous with the program.

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

Scroll to Continue

No image description

During his time on Florida State's campus, Jonah Winston threw for an extended period in front of quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and head coach Mike Norvell. Throughout the session, both coaches had conversations with Winston.

The Alabama native stands around 5-foot-11 early in his high school career. He has a slight hitch in his windup that will need to be worked out of his throwing motion over the next few years. Winston presents interesting athletic potential and already appears to be a more coordinated player than his older brother was at this stage.

The trip to Florida State was the second camp that Winston has participated in during his young career. He was recently at UAB within the last week to work out while being shuttled around by his father, Antonor, and trainer, Otis Leverette.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 2.22.15 PM
Recruiting

Jameis Winston's younger brother works out for Florida State's coaching staff

By Dustin Lewis15 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 1.50.07 PM
Recruiting

Florida State hosts 2023 WR William Fowles for unofficial visit

By Dustin Lewis28 minutes ago
6B3A55F9-FF43-4404-B678-CA6B5F74E629
Football

Jeff Culhane Named New Voice For FSU Athletics

By Logan Robinson3 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

FSU DT commit KJ Sampson planning three official visits

By Dustin LewisJun 19, 2022
Capture
Recruiting

2023 LB Blake Nichelson can see himself at Florida State following official visit

By Dustin LewisJun 19, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-18 at 11.11.48 AM
Football

Report: Florida State quarterback officially visiting other program

By Dustin LewisJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18052931
Football

Biggest question mark for Florida State on each side of the ball entering the fall

By John JenkinsJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17159012
Football

Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

By Nate GreerJun 17, 2022