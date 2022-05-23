JUCO offensive tackle Ma'Kyi Lee talks about high interest with Florida State

An offer may be coming soon from Alex Atkins.

Florida State’s coaching staff is looking to address the offensive line now that spring practice is over. One of the emerging JUCO products that plans on graduating in a few weeks and will be eligible this fall is Coffeyville tackle Ma’Kyi Lee.

While an offer hasn’t been extended yet it looks as though one is coming soon.

“I have a visit to FSU scheduled for June 10-12,” Lee said. “My math class has put a hold on the offer, but I am expecting if before or after the visit. Getting an offer from FSU would mean a lot to me because I came to JUCO to go D1, but an ACC program that has a history like FSU would mean a lot to me.”

The majority of FSU’s offensive staff has been recruiting Ma’Kyi.

“I’ve talked to a majority of the coaches on the offensive staff from the o-line coach (coach) Atkins, to the head coach, Coach Norvell,” Lee explained. “Coach Thomsen came and seen me in person and Coach Williams and Coach Fertitta have been also recruiting me heavily.”

Location and the chance to compete for early playing time are reasons why Lee is seriously considering FSU.

“What I like about FSU is the history of winning at the school and the state is in,” Lee said. “A lot of sunshine and a little rain is a great environment to play in.”

“There is a need for tackle help there, and that is the most important thing for me in my recruitment,” Lee continued. “I want the opportunity to play early.”

Ma’Kyi has great size and length at 6’6”, 315 pounds. He says he’s improving as a run blocker but that his pass blocking makes him a force to be reckoned with.

“I describe myself as a dominant pass blocker because of my length and hands, but my run game has improved a lot since the fall,” Lee said. “I can’t wait to see what happens when I get into a D1 program and see my game improve much more.”

Lee plans to make his decision a week after his FSU visit between the 'Noles and Missouri.

Stay tuned to NoleGameday as we track Lee’s upcoming visit and decision.

