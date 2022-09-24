Kenton Kirkland Bringing Speed, Size, and Smarts to Tallahassee

During last night’s 20-17 win for Jacksonville (Raines) over Ocala (Trinity Catholic), there was one player on the field that was different from the others. It’s not because of sheer size either. That player distinction would actually go to Trinity Catholic’s Tommy Kinsler, a Miami offensive line commitment that’s 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds.

Kinsler has a bright future for the Canes, but the best player on the field wore the opposite color jersey. The different player would be defensive back Kenton Kirkland, a Florida State commitment playing for Raines.

His natural athleticism shows itself play after play. Here’s a breakdown of what Kirkland demonstrated last night, beginning with the key play for him and perhaps the game, from the first half.

Kirkland was playing in the middle of the field. Just playing his safety spot like any other play. It was a banjo call, i.e. where the cornerback and safety switch if the receivers cross each other.

Kirkland saw his man break underneath; that’s when the No. 1 jersey from Raines beelined for the sideline.

Seeing the senior defensive back’s speed on that play was eye-opening. Not many 6-foot-2 defensive backs possess that type of burst. It’s augmented by the diving catch and toe-dragging interception.

Kirkland timed up the leap just in time to make a play that any football player should applaud. From that point forward, Kirkland barely saw any direct action from Trinity Catholic’s quarterbacks. Understandably so.

Still, he is capable of stopping and starting like a cornerback that’s 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. Combining those traits with a muscular frame like Kirkland, that’s impressive. He’s also a player that can help a defense in different ways.

Beyond being at safety, he plays over the slot receiver. He mixed up playing off his man and charging towards his responsibility while playing slot corner, and then playing traditional zone coverage from there as well.

Regardless of where he is lining up, Kirkland is sound and does not allow receivers behind him, nor does he allow a pass to be caught on him during a route. To that point, Kirkland’s future at FSU will be one with many possibilities.

He can play free safety, slot cornerback, or even traditional cornerback. It does not really matter. Kirkland’s position versatility is evident. That leads to his best attribute.

Intelligence. Kirkland was going up against some speedy receivers from Trinity Catholic, but he did not become too confident or lose sight of his responsibilities. Throughout the contest, Kirkland continues to play his keys, not allowing receptions, and staying active in the run game, too.

Seeing his football IQ, firsthand, provides a glimpse of a potentially special player for the 'Noles. In fact, fans of the Seminoles should expect this young man to play early.

The physical and mental aspects of the game are there for Kirkland. He should make an impact with both of his primary physical attributes – size and speed – while his smarts make him a well-rounded student-athlete for Florida State.

*Courtesy of Inside The Knights' Brian Smith.

