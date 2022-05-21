Local four-star defensive back lists Florida State in top-8

Seminoles make the cut in their quest to keep the budding star home.

The summer is approaching and that means recruiting is about to heat back up. With the majority of prospects now electing to sign during the Early Signing Period, top lists and commitments will be flying off the shelf this summer. Florida State is prepared for the busy period, stacking up a multitude of official visits throughout the month of June.

A prospect that hasn't publicly scheduled an official visit with the Seminoles to this point is local defensive back Makari Vickers. On Saturday, Vickers released his top-8 and the hometown program made the cut alongside Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Texas, Oregon, and Oklahoma.

Due to proximity, Florida State doesn't necessarily need to host Vickers for an official visit but it would be a show of continued goodwill from the four-star prospect. Vickers has made the short trek over to campus multiple times this year, including in March to view a spring practice.

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is heavily involved in Vickers' recruitment. In a previous interview, Vickers stated that he and Woodson have a pretty tight relationship.

"Me and coach Woodson are tight," Vickers said. "I can talk to him about anything. Every time we talk, it's rarely about football unless I'm on FSU's campus. If I'm talking to him on the phone or through text, we talk about life, my hobbies, his hobbies, his past, his coaching experience."

Head coach Mike Norvell has also made it clear to the Florida native that he is a high priority for the Seminoles. Norvell was excited to see him on campus earlier this spring.

"He was just telling me that I'm really high on his board, that I'm a really high priority for him," Vickers said. "He's glad that I came by for a second day to hang around."

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back is likely to slot in at safety at the college level. He's professed that he plans to make a commitment at some point during his senior season.

Vickers is regarded as the No. 78 overall prospect, the No. 5 safety, and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



