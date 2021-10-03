No. 1 tight end decommits from Florida State

FSU lost one of its top commits in the 2024 class on Sunday evening.

While it’s early, Florida State has one of the top classes for the 2024 class. Sunday, that class got a little lighter as the class’ number one tight end, and 18th overall best player, Landen Thomas decommitted from the Seminoles.

The Moultrie - Colquitt County star had been a commitment to FSU since April 2021. He announced on Twitter the following:

“I want to announce that I will be decommitting from Florida State University,” Thomas said. “I want to thank all of the coaches for believing in me. But I want to explore all of my options and make sure that I made the right decision. Florida State is still one of my top schools.”

FSU still has two of the best players in the 2024 class committed in running back Kameron Davis from Albany, GA, and safety Jordan Pride from Blountstown, FL. Both are considered blue-chip four-star players.

In a few messages to NoleGameday, Thomas expressed that FSU's slow start didn't factor into his decision. He just has so long left in his recruitment that he wants to explore his options.

“I wanted to explore all of my options," Thomas said. "They’re still a top school for me.”

The Georgia native was in Athens to watch the Bulldogs dominate Arkansas on Saturday.

