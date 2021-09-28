September 28, 2021
Publish date:

FSU running back no longer listed on roster

Veteran running back no longer on Florida State's team.
Author:

Multiple players have elected to leave the Florida State program this fall, including defensive back Brandon Moore and defensive end Josh Griffis. On Tuesday, they were joined by redshirt junior running back Deonte Sheffield, who is no longer listed on the Seminoles' roster.

The Florida native played sparingly throughout his career after originally joining FSU as a walk-on in the 2017 class. He signed under former head coach Jimbo Fisher with the expectation that he would be on scholarship the following season. However, Fisher bolted to Texas A&M before that could come to fruition. Sheffield was finally put on scholarship in August 2020 by current head coach Mike Norvell.

Sheffield ends his time in garnet and gold with 28 carries for 137 yards and one touchdown. The bulk of that production came during his lone career start in the Sun Bowl against Arizona State in 2019. In the loss, Sheffield recorded 18 carries for 87 yards. He appeared in all nine games in 2020 on special teams, making two tackles, one fumble recovery, and one muffed punt.

No image description

Through the first four games of this year, the Niceville High School product had not recorded any statistics. He was caught up in the logjam of a Seminole backfield that currently sports Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili, DJ Williams, Ja'Khi Douglas, and Corey Wren.

It isn't confirmed at this time but we expect Sheffield to enter the Transfer Portal and use his final season of eligibility elsewhere. He's a talented back but consistent carries are tough to come by with the current rotation.

