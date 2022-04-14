No. 1 transfer offensive lineman Amarius Mims arrives in Tallahassee, expected to visit FSU

Amarius Mims entering the transfer portal has been a hot topic amongst college football fans.

Since entering the portal earlier this week NoleGameday has cautiously started to cover the possibility that Mims may transfer to Florida State. The initial word after the news broke was that along with FSU, Miami would be a legitimate option for the 6’7”, 330 pound 2021 5-star offensive tackle.

On Wednesday evening Mims arrived in town for what will be a multiple days visit. Mims is in Tallahassee with his family, taking a look at both the football program as well as the NIL deals that the FSU program can offer.

First, the Mims family has been able to discuss what NIL options have been offered by FSU. According to those close to the program, FSU is coming into this re-recruitment of Amarius ready to compete with the best of them. While Coach Norvell met Mims at his hotel to welcome him to town, he was not present for the presentation given to Mims and his family. It’s believed to be ultra-competitive combatting with other programs. NoleGameday was told per source that this visit would include multiple days and could most likely head into the weekend.

Getting Mims on campus first for an official visit is big for FSU. He’s expected to be in town until Saturday, so look for him to be on campus for quite a bit of time, meeting with Coach Atkins, Coach Norvell, and the program staff.

Florida State did a tremendous job recruiting Mims in 2021 thanks to Coach Atkins. He said then that regardless of where he signed Coach Atkins would be a coach he planned to stay in touch with.

Florida State does have an advantage with the relationship Atkins has formed with Mims. The coaches get the first crack at arguably the top transfer portal this cycle, a player that plays arguably the one spot holding the potential of the offense back.

Stay tuned as we will closely track this important visit.

