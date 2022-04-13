Five recruits that Florida State impressed at the 2022 spring game

The Seminoles are positioning themselves for the present and future on the recruiting trail this spring.

Florida State wrapped up its slate of spring practices after returning to the practice field on Tuesday afternoon. Over the weekend, the Seminoles held their annual garnet and gold game in an effort to put the players in a gamelike situation while involving the fanbase. According to the athletics department, over 30,000 fans were inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening.

Also in attendance were a multitude of recruits across the 2023, 2024, and 2025 classes that the coaching staff has either offered or is evaluating. The group included a variety of top recruits such as top 2023 offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, 2023 defensive end Wilky Denaud, top 2024 cornerback Desmond Ricks, top 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis, 2023 wide receiver Keyon Brown, 2023 defensive back KJ Kirkland, and a host of others.

READ MORE: Recap: 2022 Garnet and Gold Spring Game

All but two, defensive tackle KJ Sampson and wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, of Florida State's ten total commitments across the 2023 (6) and 2024 (4) classes made it to campus for the spring game. Sampson was celebrating his mom and sister's birthdays while Jacobs had a 7v7 event.

Regardless, the exhibition gave the coaching staff an opportunity to display the product on the field and meet with a majority of the top prospects that were in attendance.

Here are five prospects that the Seminoles are trending up with following a successful weekend.

1. Roderick Kearney, 2023 Offensive Lineman

Kearney has been near the top of Florida State's offensive line board throughout the year. Saturday/Sunday marked his third visit to campus since January. In each of his last two visits, Kearney has named the Seminoles the leader in his recruitment prior to departing. His relationship with offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins and the people within the program help FSU stand out compared to the competition.

Head coach Mike Norvell has been personally involved in this recruitment. The coaching staff has made him a priority since day one and that is continuing into the summer. Kearney has also taken trips to Clemson, Florida, and UCF. It's likely that he'll be at Florida State in the summer.

2. Keyon Brown, 2023 Wide Receiver

The Seminoles extended an offer to local wide receiver Keyon Brown during a visit on January 15 and he has returned four more times since, including on Saturday for the spring game. It's a short trip over to campus for Brown but it's still noticeable that he's taken five unofficial visits to Florida State and only one visit to any other school (Louisville).

The Rickards High School product has said previously that he speaks with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans nearly every day. The Seminoles remain near the top of his recruitment but Brown has been hesitant to name them No. 1 while feeling out the process. He has no timeline for a decision right now and could be back on campus anytime.

3. Jadyn Davis, 2024 Quarterback

One of the most important recruits that returned to campus over the weekend was 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis. After impressing Davis during his first visit in late January, the coaching staff was able to convince him and his family to come back for the spring game.

Quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and coach Norvell have been at the forefront of this recruitment. Despite former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham initiating contact for Florida State, Tokarz has done his part in picking up the reigns and connecting with Davis.

READ MORE: Former Florida State running back announces transfer destination

As the South Carolina native noted, any school he takes a trip to on his dad's dime is a place that he's taking seriously. Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee, and a lot of other programs are involved. Davis is looking to release a top list over the summer.

4. Desmond Ricks, 2024 Cornerback

Another vital prospect that could be a part of the future is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2024 class, cornerback Desmond Ricks. The Seminoles opened Ricks and his family's eyes during a multi-day visit last month. Shortly after, Ricks announced that he'd be back for the spring and the buzz was trending towards a potential announcement.

The Virginia native held off on committing but said that Florida State was the top school for him at this moment in his recruitment. The coaching staff, including Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, have turned up the heat and it's paying off. Ricks will be at Alabama this weekend with plans to be in Tallahassee again for a game in the fall.

5. CJ Heard, 2024 Safety

The coaching staff has done an exceptional job of getting a headstart on the future. Florida State has already compiled four commitments in its 2024 class, which ranks No. 1 in the country according to 247Sports. That number could be bumping up soon with 2024 safety CJ Heard leaning towards the Seminoles.

In back-to-back visits, Heard has made it extremely clear that FSU leads for him, and by a wide margin. He grew up a fan of the program and his two trips over the last month have only furthered his opinion of the coaching staff. Heard held off on committing this weekend but he's planning an announcement in late May or early June.

Heard will visit Oklahoma, Oregon, and Michigan prior to returning to Florida State early this summer.

Stick with NoleGameday for full coverage of Florida State football this offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook