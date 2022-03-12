Offensive line target Tyler Jeffries says Florida State feels like home

Coming into the Elite Junior Day visit Florida State was in a solid position with Alcoa, TN standout offensive lineman Tyler Jeffries. He chatted about the visit before he left Saturday, coming away more impressed with what he saw from the first proactive, as well as his conversations with the FSU staff.

Tyler Jeffries has emerged early on in the 2023 recruiting cycle as an offensive lineman Alex Atkins and FSU is very interested in. Tyler came to FSU last weekend for the first spring practice and to participate in some of the Elite Junior Day activities. He liked what he saw from his potential college coach and how he coaches his players.

“Keep working at it and if something is wrong he's going to get on you but that’s just how he was coaching them,” Jeffries said about the practice and Coach Atkins. “He’s a good coach, he’s going to take you to the film room and work out the things you aren't good at. He's going to keep working on you. I appreciate him letting me come back down here. Atkins checked the boxes - the history of his players he's had. Getting the offensive coordinator job. He's just a good coach. He checks them all.”

Tyler also got the chance to speak to head coach Mike Norvell. He has a good relationship with the FSU head coach and appreciates his approach to how he recruits.

He was saying go through the process of the whole recruiting thing,” Jeffries said. “Go on the visits, take as much time as you want. For any school or whatever, it doesn't matter if it's FSU. Don’t rush it, enjoy your last year of high school, enjoy your senior season.”

Jeffries came into the visit high on FSU. From the sounds of it, things couldn’t be much better for FSU and where they sit at this time.

“It feels like home honestly,” Jeffries explained. “There’s nothing much else to it. Where I'm from, from Tennessee, the weather, it's hot up there, there's a little breeze. It ain't no different. Coming from Tennessee to Tallahassee it's just like home for me. I enjoy it here. It just feels like home.”

“I feel good about them” Jeffries continued. “If I make a decision, I’m not saying anything like specifically, they're at the top 5. West Virginia is recruiting pretty heavily right now. Cincinnati they just played in the college championship. I don't have a good feeling about them yet because I’ve been there one time. Toledo is recruiting pretty heavy. I think FSU, they’re recruiting the hardest out of all of the coaches and schools I talk to and communicate to, that's pretty much about it. They’re the only school that has stayed consistent in recruiting me. FSU for sure, they're top 5 100%. I probably have a top school but I am going to keep it quiet for a while.”

While he was in town he got a chance to speak with 2022 signee Queshon Sapp who was in town. He got a chance to talk with him a bit to get some more information on FSU.

“The coaches and how they recruit their players,” Jeffries said about what he likes about FSU. “I talked to Queshon Sapp - I knew him from whenever he did the camp from two years ago. Me and him talked a bit. He walked out of practice, he was talking to another guy, asking him if he was going to commit. He walked over to me and said we ain't gotta worry about you cause you're already locked in. From what he told me, and how he acts around everybody and how his relationship is with the coaches, I think it would be a good fit for anyone that would want to commit here.”

