Tight End Camp Magee recaps "awesome" visit to Florida State

Tight end Camp Magee is a three-sport standout, playing AAU basketball and baseball for Orlando-Edgewater, as well as starring on the football field. The athletic pass-catcher was in Tallahassee Saturday for an unofficial visit to Florida State.

Magee transferred to Edgewater last year, playing a role in the Eagles’ district title season. Camp caught 18 passes for 336 yards and 6 touchdowns. The fact that he is a standout athlete is catching the attention of college coaches all over the nation. Florida State hosted him this weekend as they are evaluating the talented tight-end prospect.

“My mom and sister are both FSU fans,” Magee said. “This was my first time around the facility. It was great and I had a fun time. It was awesome. I love Coach Norvell. He’s definitely building something special here so I am looking forward to seeing it in the future. I hope that they’ll succeed. I think they’re definitely on the right track.”

While Camp didn’t receive an offer on this visit he says FSU is evaluating him and building the relationship as the 2023 recruiting process starts to ramp up.

“Yeah it was awesome,” Magee said of the coaches and the visit. “The coaches just definitely want to establish a good relationship in the beginning, so definitely important to get to talk to them and get to know them too. They didn’t offer today. I didn’t really get anyone on one time with the coaches so we didn’t really talk about that stuff. He’s (Coach Thomsen) has been around so he knows the game well. As far as tight ends go, he knows how to use them the right way.

Camp plans to visit FSU again here in the near future. He told reporters after the visit that he is going to Boston College next weekend and to Louisville the week after.

Magee is not in any rush and is taking visits now to check out programs that are showing interest.

Camp’s father Jerry played wide receiver at Vanderbilt and his brother Fletcher set the NCAA record at Wofford for most three-pointers made.

