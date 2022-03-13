Skip to main content

Tight End Camp Magee recaps "awesome" visit to Florida State

The 'Noles impressed during the visit this past weekend.

Tight end Camp Magee is a three-sport standout, playing AAU basketball and baseball for Orlando-Edgewater, as well as starring on the football field. The athletic pass-catcher was in Tallahassee Saturday for an unofficial visit to Florida State.

Magee transferred to Edgewater last year, playing a role in the Eagles’ district title season. Camp caught 18 passes for 336 yards and 6 touchdowns. The fact that he is a standout athlete is catching the attention of college coaches all over the nation. Florida State hosted him this weekend as they are evaluating the talented tight-end prospect.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's first padded spring practice

“My mom and sister are both FSU fans,” Magee said. “This was my first time around the facility. It was great and I had a fun time. It was awesome. I love Coach Norvell. He’s definitely building something special here so I am looking forward to seeing it in the future. I hope that they’ll succeed. I think they’re definitely on the right track.”

While Camp didn’t receive an offer on this visit he says FSU is evaluating him and building the relationship as the 2023 recruiting process starts to ramp up.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

“Yeah it was awesome,” Magee said of the coaches and the visit. “The coaches just definitely want to establish a good relationship in the beginning, so definitely important to get to talk to them and get to know them too. They didn’t offer today. I didn’t really get anyone on one time with the coaches so we didn’t really talk about that stuff. He’s (Coach Thomsen) has been around so he knows the game well. As far as tight ends go, he knows how to use them the right way.

READ MORE: Observations from Florida State's second spring practice

Camp plans to visit FSU again here in the near future. He told reporters after the visit that he is going to Boston College next weekend and to Louisville the week after.

Magee is not in any rush and is taking visits now to check out programs that are showing interest.

Camp’s father Jerry played wide receiver at Vanderbilt and his brother Fletcher set the NCAA record at Wofford for most three-pointers made.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

90E1C47C-935B-486A-B9C6-AE57FFCFB062
Recruiting

Tight End Camp Magee recaps "awesome" visit to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis and Nate Greer45 seconds ago
Capture1
Recruiting

Mike Norvell making 2023 local DB Makari Vickers a clear priority

By Dustin Lewis8 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

Rising 2024 DE KingJoseph Edwards relishes first visit to Florida State

By Dustin Lewis9 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

Top 2023 TE Jelani Thurman could see himself at FSU after two-day visit

By Dustin Lewis9 hours ago
Capture1
Recruiting

Coaching staff at Florida State stands out to 2024 WR Jaiden Jones

By Dustin Lewis10 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

Florida State "definitely top-five" for 2023 RB Dante Dowdell

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

First meeting with Mike Norvell shocks 2024 DB CJ Heard

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
DE8F985F-CF30-42DB-905B-B59BE7CA32A8
Recruiting

Offensive line target Tyler Jeffries says Florida State feels like home

By Nate Greer21 hours ago