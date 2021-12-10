Top Florida State wide receiver to officially visit Miami

This is a recruitment that the Seminoles can't afford to lose.

High school prospects around the country are making their final visits to college campuses prior to the Early Signing Period on December 15. Florida State is expected to have a few official visitors in Tallahassee this weekend such as legacy offensive lineman target Julian Armella.

One of the top remaining uncommited targets for the Seminoles is No. 11 overall prospect Kevin Coleman. FSU has invested a ton of resources into Coleman's recruitment and has positioned itself well ahead of his commitment.

With Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal moving to Miami, the Hurricanes have become a darkhorse contender for Coleman. According to 247Sports, he's expected to officially visit Coral Gables this weekend. He's previously never been down to South Florida to check out Miami.

The Missouri native has been in Tallahassee multiple times throughout his recruitment. He attended Florida State's midnight madness event when the recruiting dead period was lifted over the summer. Coleman returned to campus for the season-opener against Notre Dame but has not been able to make it back since. During that time, he's taken official visits to Oregon and USC.

Over the past week or so, Florida State has been among the teams to do an in-home visit with Coleman. Head coach Mike Norvell and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans saw him on Wednesday night.

Oregon was long thought of as the top contender with Florida State for Coleman's commitment. They were reportedly his dream school and he had a good relationship with Cristobal and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead. Cristobal is obviously at Miami now while Moorhead accepted the head coaching job with Akron.

The Seminoles have the stability, strong relationships with Coleman and his family, and a clear need at wide receiver. There's a legitimate opportunity for the talented athlete to slot in as a day one starter at Florida State. This is a recruitment that the program can't afford to lose.

NoleGameday will continue to provide updates on Coleman's recruitment. He will sign on December 15 but no one will know his decision until he announces at the All-American Bowl on January 8.

